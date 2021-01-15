Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay, Jr. (1942-2016,) was an American boxer and political activist. He is regarded as one of the most popular sports figures of the 20th century.
At age 12, Cassius Clay began training as an amateur boxer in Louisville, Kentucky. After winning a gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympic Games in Rome at age 18, he became a professional boxer. Clay converted to Islam and changed his name to Muhammad Ali. He played a major role in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. He refused to be conscripted into the US military and expressed his opposition to the Vietnam War. Having won numerous titles, Ali, nicknamed "The Greatest," is regarded as one of the leading heavyweight boxers of the 20th century.
Unpack 2016 with DW's senior Brussels correspondent Bernd Riegert - why, after 25 years in journalism, is he thinking of becoming a bot? Plus, we look back on some of our favorite stories of the year, from memories of Muhammad Ali to music for the dying, from spiritual awakening and rap to a museum of broken relationships.
Tributes have been pouring in all week for US boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who died on June 3. Ali's popularity transcended generations, classes and cultures and his charisma brought boxing to new audiences. But he also reached out to people well beyond the world of sport, campaigning on civil rights, protesting against the Vietnam War and lending his support to a multitude of charitable concerns.