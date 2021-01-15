Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay, Jr. (1942-2016,) was an American boxer and political activist. He is regarded as one of the most popular sports figures of the 20th century.

At age 12, Cassius Clay began training as an amateur boxer in Louisville, Kentucky. After winning a gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympic Games in Rome at age 18, he became a professional boxer. Clay converted to Islam and changed his name to Muhammad Ali. He played a major role in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. He refused to be conscripted into the US military and expressed his opposition to the Vietnam War. Having won numerous titles, Ali, nicknamed "The Greatest," is regarded as one of the leading heavyweight boxers of the 20th century.