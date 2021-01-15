Visit the new DW website

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay, Jr. (1942-2016,) was an American boxer and political activist. He is regarded as one of the most popular sports figures of the 20th century.

At age 12, Cassius Clay began training as an amateur boxer in Louisville, Kentucky. After winning a gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympic Games in Rome at age 18, he became a professional boxer. Clay converted to Islam and changed his name to Muhammad Ali. He played a major role in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. He refused to be conscripted into the US military and expressed his opposition to the Vietnam War. Having won numerous titles, Ali, nicknamed "The Greatest," is regarded as one of the leading heavyweight boxers of the 20th century.

Filmszene One Night in Miami

The iconic figures in 'One Night in Miami' 15.01.2021

Regina King's film "One Night in Miami" imagines what happened on the night Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke hung out together in 1964.
1965 NEIL LEIFER, MUHAMMAD ALI REACTS AFTER HIS FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT OF SONNY LISTON DURING THE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT AT ST. DOMINIC'S ARENA, LEWISTON, Maine 1965

The greatest boxers of all time 24.11.2020

Mike Tyson, Joe Louis and of course Muhammad Ali — there have been many legendary heavyweight boxers. But there have been great fighters in all divisions and women fighters too. Here's our list of the very best.
1968 Olympic Games, Mexico City America's gold and bronze medallists Tommie Smith (centre) and John Carlos (right) raise their arms as a 'Black Power' gesture during the Olympic Awards Ceremony. Smith had set a world record of 19.8 seconds in the 200 metre race. Each man wore a black glove on one hand and raised it, with fist clenched as the US flag was raised. Perter Norman from Australia (left) won the silver medal. 16th October 1968. Mexico / Mono Negative

When sport and politics meet 16.12.2019

As the IOC look to prevent athletes from political gestures in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the crossover between sport and politics is in the spotlight again. Here's a look at some previous political protests in sports.
Indian National Congress Party leader Mahatma Gandhi, centre, leaves a train at Bombay, India, Oct. 5, 1944, for talks with Mohammad Ali Jinnah, leader of the Muslim League. (AP Photo)

Partition of India: The way forward 14.08.2017

On August 15, 1947, British India split into two nations - Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. The two countries continue to be hostile towards each other despite some efforts to improve bilateral ties.
Both Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah, Pakistan Sunday, April 4, 2004. India and Pakistan arch nuclear rivals of south Asia are trying to improve their relations by exchanging sports teams and delegations from different walks of life. (AP Photo/Aman Sharma) Copyright: picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Sharma

Opinion: The anniversary of hatred 14.08.2017

India and Pakistan became independent from British rule in 1947, yet they are still belligerent neighbors locked in territorial disputes and deep mistrust. The scar of partition remains unhealed, says DW's Shamil Shams.
Public Spaces Changes 2016

How the Black Power movement shaped art history 12.07.2017

An exhibition at London's Tate Modern shines a light on a previously overlooked era in American art history and asks the question: What is Black art?
THOMAS HOEPKER, ALI WALKING IN GYM, CHICAGO, 1966

Why Muhammad Ali was a work of art 17.01.2017

Muhammad Ali was not just one of the greatest ever boxers. He was a media-savvy cultural icon who is part of the history of photography. On what would've have been his 75th birthday, we look at Ali as a photo muse.
Boxing gloves with well wishes are left at a makeshift memorial for late boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky, , U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson © Reuters/L.Jackson

WorldLink: When one door closes 30.12.2016

Unpack 2016 with DW's senior Brussels correspondent Bernd Riegert - why, after 25 years in journalism, is he thinking of becoming a bot? Plus, we look back on some of our favorite stories of the year, from memories of Muhammad Ali to music for the dying, from spiritual awakening and rap to a museum of broken relationships. 
Golf Arnold Palmer (picture-alliance/AP Photo/JLR)

The top ten Google searches in sports of 2016 28.12.2016

Search engines dictate our lives. They tell us what - and most importantly who - are people searching. In 2016 some sports figures were among the most searched, two of them made the cut even after their deaths.
Opening ceremony of the first modern Olympic Games, Athens 1896, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies 02.08.2016

From tear-jerking torch bearers like the Hiroshima Baby and Muhammad Ali, to the hymn and flag, the Olympic opening ceremony has imbued protocol with cultural and political meaning - and brought us goose-bump moments.
***ACHTUNG: Nutzung ausschlileßlich im Zusammenhang mit dw.com/partnerskenya.*** Titel: Drive it Schlagworte: Drive it, Kenya, Partners Kenya Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Per-Anders Petterson (laif) Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 10.02.2012 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Kinshasa, Congo Bildbeschreibung: Sapeur from Kinshasa Wer oder was ist auf dem Bild zu sehen? Sapeur from Kinshasa In welchem Zusammenhang soll das Bild/sollen die Bilder verwendet werden?: Billboard Kampagne Kenia und Begleitseite dw.com/partnerskenya Artikel / Bildergalerie / Dossier: Rechte gelten ausschließlich für dw.com/partnerskenya

50 years of Kinshasa 30.06.2016

Half a century ago, Leopoldville was renamed Kinshasa. The capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo is Africa's third largest metropolis after Lagos and Cairo and the city is booming.
Boxing gloves with well wishes are left at a makeshift memorial for late boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky, , U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson © Reuters/L.Jackson

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali remembered in interfaith service 10.06.2016

An interfaith memorial service celebrating the life of Muhammad Ali has taken place in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Dignitaries and fans from around the world have paid tribute to the late boxing legend.

@dwnews - Muhammad Ali remembered across Africa 10.06.2016
10.06.2016 REFILE - CORRECTING SPELLING - Mourners hold hands during the funeral procession for three-time heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 10, 2016. Copyright: Reuters/L. Nicholson

Muhammad Ali laid to rest in Louisville 10.06.2016

The life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali has been celebrated in his hometown, Louisville, Kentucky. Tens of thousands lined the roads to watch his casket pass by on its way to the cemetery.
1963 27th May 1963: Supremely confident American boxer Cassius Clay holds up five fingers in a prediction of how many rounds it will take him to knock out British boxer Henry Cooper. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Keystone/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/Keystone/K. Gavin

WorldLink: Looking back on the life of Muhammad Ali 10.06.2016

Tributes have been pouring in all week for US boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who died on June 3. Ali's popularity transcended generations, classes and cultures and his charisma brought boxing to new audiences. But he also reached out to people well beyond the world of sport, campaigning on civil rights, protesting against the Vietnam War and lending his support to a multitude of charitable concerns.
Former boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard, center, is greeted by former two time heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman before Muhammad Ali's Jenazah, a traditional Islamic Muslim service, in Freedom Hall, Thursday, June 9, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) | © picture-alliance/AP Photo/D.Cummings

Thousands gather to bid Muhammad Ali farewell 09.06.2016

A leading Muslim scholar has esteemed Muhammad Ali as "a gift to his people, his religion, his coutry and the world." The traditional Muslim funeral service marks the beginning of two days of memorial services.
