DR Congo: Keeping the 'Rumble in the Jungle' legacy alive
Ninda Jules
10/30/2024
October 30, 2024
October 30 marks 50 years since the iconic 'Rumble in the Jungle', where Muhammad Ali faced George Foreman in Kinshasa. This monumental event not only elevated Ali to global superstar status but also showcased the pride of the Congolese people.