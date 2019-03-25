Mueller report finds 'no collusion by any American,' says William Barr

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the 22-month Mueller investigation, summarized their findings on the nearly 400-page report at a news conference on Thursday, shortly before the redacted report's release to Congress and the public.

The report investigated key details on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump associates conspired with the Kremlin, as well as possible obstruction of justice by the president.

What did Justice Department say?

Barr said the "investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

He noted that Trump was "frustrated and angered" by the investigation, and said the White House cooperated fully.

Barr said Mueller examined 10 episodes relating to President Trump and obstruction of justice, but that "evidence developed by the special counsel is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice

He added: "Apart from whether the acts were obstructive, this evidence of non-corrupt motives weighs heavily against any allegation that the president had a corrupt intent to obstruct the investigation."

