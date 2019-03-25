Mueller report finds 'no collusion by any American,' says William Barr

The Justice Department is set to release Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report on the Russia investigation in full. But before that, Attorney General William Barr delivered his take at a press conference.
Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the 22-month Mueller investigation, summarized their findings on the nearly 400-page report at a news conference on Thursday, shortly before the redacted report's release to Congress and the public.
The report investigated key details on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump associates conspired with the Kremlin, as well as possible obstruction of justice by the president.
What did Justice Department say?
