Mozambique: 40% spike in children fleeing violence — report

Growing numbers of children have been forced to flee fighting in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, according a new report released Monday by aid group Save the Children. The report shows a 40% increase in the number of unaccompanied children arriving at refugee camps.

"The crisis in Cabo Delgado is a children's crisis. As such the needs of children must be front and center of any regional response. These children rely on the adults in their lives — including their political leaders —

to protect them," the organization's director in Mozambique, Chance Briggs, said in a statement.

According to figures in the report, Save the Children said it had seen an increase from 395 children arriving unaccompanied at camps at the end of June, to 550 at the end of July.

The report added that staff were seeing 5 unaccompanied children arriving at camps on a daily basis. They had either been separated from their parents while fleeing, or their parents had been killed in violence.

In total over 336,000 children have been displaced by fighting in the province.

What is the cause of the violence?

Mozambique is battling an Islamist insurgency being carried out by a group known locally as al-Shabab. It is not connected to the Somali militant group of the same name. It is is widely reported to have links with the so-called Islamic State.

Since 2017, al-Shabab has been waging a campaign in northern Mozambique during which massacres have been carried out targeting civilians living in remote villages.

In one of the most recent attacks, hundreds of militants laid siege to the coastal town of Palma in March. Thousands of people, including a number of foreign contractors, were left to fend for themselves in the attack which lasted for days.

Contractors working at Total's multi-billion dollar gas plant and locals hid at the nearby Amarula hotel. Several people were beheaded when the hotel was eventually overrun. The attack and its aftermath received global attention, with many questioning why it was allowed to happen.

Rwanda spearheads recapture of insurgent stronghold

On Sunday, Rwanda's Defense Force said it had recaptured the key northern port of Mocimboa da Praia from militants. The town lies just over 51 miles (83 kilometers) south of Palma.

Rwandan Defense Force spokesperson Ronald Rwivanga said in a tweet. "The port city of Mocimboa da Praia, a major stronghold of the insurgency for more than two years, has been captured by Rwandan and Mozambican security forces."

Rwanda deployed 1,000 soldiers last month to help shore up security operations.

A multinational force comprised of SADC troops has also been mustered to support Mozambique's military, which is working to contain the insurgency.

Rwanda's Defense Force said it would continue with security operations to "completely pacify those areas and allow Mozambican and Rwandan forces to conduct stabilization operations as [the displaced] return home and business continues."

The fighting has displaced nearly 800,000 people in Cabo Delgado.

