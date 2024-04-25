Moulin Rouge windmill blades collapse in Paris

Firefighters in the French capital have reportedly said the windmill blades at the landmark Moulin Rouge have collapsed.

The blades of the famous Moulin Rouge in Paris collapsed on Thursday morning, French media reported.

The landmark's red windmill, which was depicted in the film of the same name, was left without its most defining feature after the blades fell to the ground.

The collapse happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. (0400-0500 UTC/GMT), according to French TV channel BMF.

A journalist from the French channel TF1 shared a video of the blades lying on the ground on X, formerly Twitter.

Firefighters said the reason for the collapse was not yet known, but that nobody had been injured in the fall and there was no more risk of further damage.

"Fortunately this happened after closing," a Moulin Rouge official told French news agency AFP.

"Every week, the cabaret's technical teams check the windmill mechanism and did not note any problems," the source said.

"It's the first time that an accident like this has happened since" the cabaret first opened its doors on October 6, 1889, they added.

The cabaret house is one of the most visited attractions in the French capital, sharing its status as a world-famous landmark with the likes of the Eiffel Tower and the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The incident comes just months before Paris hosts the Summer Olympic Games. The city is expecting thousands of tourists and Thursday's incident may add to concerns that the popular city could struggle with the influx of even more tourists.

The last major damage to the building was a fire that broke out during works in 1915 which forced the establishment to close for nine years.

More to come...

ab/sms (AFP, Reuters)