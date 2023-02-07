  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors at the rubble a collapsed building in the city of Aleppo
Image: Louai Beshar/AFP
CatastropheTurkey

More DW earthquake coverage in Turkish and Arabic

50 minutes ago

DW's Turkish and Arabic language services have the latest information on the ongoing recovery effort in Turkey and Syria.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NB2C

Monday's earthquake in Turkey and Syria killed thousands of people, and left thousands more injured. Amid the aftershocks, rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing.

DW's Turkish and Arabic language services have the latest updates from the region.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Arabic

www.dw.com

DW Turkish

www.dw.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Earthquake victims in Iskenderun district of Hatay, one of the cities most affected by the earthquakes that hit Turkey

LIVE — Death toll rises after Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Catastrophe27 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori washes laundry at a water puddle within the Kibera slums in Nairobi

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Sextortion rife in Kenya's Kibera slum

Human Rights20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) aboard trucks

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Philippines: Ending clan wars crucial to sustaining peace

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of an artwork featuring paper mache women dressed as a bride or in the nude and out of whose bodies animals, toys and other discarded everyday items are pouring

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Niki de Saint Phalle's 'Nanas': Celebrating the 'everywoman'

Arts23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People observe the demolition work at an apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

ConflictsFebruary 6, 202304:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiling

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Kim Petras in front of the microphone at the Grammy Awards 2023 wearing a red dress, with duo partner Sam Smith in the background.

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Grammy for Kim Petras: How the trans artist made history

Music19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Catastrophe22 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage