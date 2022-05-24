Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Monkeypox

A disease caused by an infectious virus, monkeypox can occur in several animals, including humans. Cases may be severe, especially in children, pregnant women or people with suppressed immune systems.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle pains, swollen lymph nodes, and feeling tired. The disease also causes a rash that forms blisters. Monkeypox may be spread from handling bushmeat, an animal bite or scratch, body fluids, contaminated objects, or close contact with an infected person. Monkeypox was first identified in 1958 among laboratory monkeys in Copenhagen, and the first cases in humans were found in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In 2022, an outbreak led to monkeypox cases in more than 20 countries.

Monkeypox 'not the start of a new pandemic' says German health minister

Monkeypox 'not the start of a new pandemic' says German health minister 24.05.2022

Germany's health minister has given the "urgent recommendation" of a 21-day isolation period for infected people, though the disease is not being considered the start of a new pandemic.
Monkeypox: Health officials assess response as cases spread

Monkeypox: Health officials assess response as cases spread 23.05.2022

Health officials in Germany, the European Union and elsewhere are looking at the dangers of the continued spread of monkeypox and how to best contain the disease.
Monkeypox: Berlin records first cases of rare virus

Monkeypox: Berlin records first cases of rare virus 21.05.2022

Two people have tested positive for monkeypox in the German capital, a day after Munich registered its first case. A surprise outbreak of the rare infectious disease has spread from Europe to the US and the Middle East.
Germany, France, Belgium confirm first cases of monkeypox

Germany, France, Belgium confirm first cases of monkeypox 20.05.2022

A patient in the German state of Bavaria has been infected with monkeypox, according to the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology in Munich. First cases were also detected in France and Belgium.
Explained: The mysterious monkeypox outbreak in UK, Europe

Explained: The mysterious monkeypox outbreak in UK, Europe 19.05.2022

The UK and other European countries have reported a small number of human monkeypox infections, a virus rarely seen in Europe. Health services remain puzzled over how the virus is transmitted.
Monkeypox: Portugal reports cases as outbreak spreads

Monkeypox: Portugal reports cases as outbreak spreads 18.05.2022

Portuguese officials have confirmed five cases of the monkeypox disease. The viral infection, rarely found in Europe, has also been reported in Spain and the United Kingdom.