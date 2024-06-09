EU sends first load of Mpox vaccines to the DRC

HealthDemocratic Republic of CongoEU sends first load of Mpox vaccines to the DRCTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthDemocratic Republic of CongoJonas Gerding in Kinshasa09/06/2024September 6, 2024The European Union has delivered the first batch of 100,000 Mpox vaccines to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicenter of the new Mpox "clade 1b" strain. The EU plans to increase doses to 580,000.https://p.dw.com/p/4kMikAdvertisement