  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBeethovenfest
HealthDemocratic Republic of Congo

EU sends first load of Mpox vaccines to the DRC

Jonas Gerding in Kinshasa
September 6, 2024

The European Union has delivered the first batch of 100,000 Mpox vaccines to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicenter of the new Mpox "clade 1b" strain. The EU plans to increase doses to 580,000.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kMik
Skip next section More on Health from Africa

More on Health from Africa

Tansania kenianische Krankenschwester auf Weg nach Uk zum Studium

From hawking to health care: The story of a Kenyan nurse

A 28-year-old Kenyan nurse — who was formerly a hawker — is currently on her way to the UK for further studies.
HealthJanuary 19, 202301:48 min
external

Art and families in lockdown

In his paintings, Cornelius Annor depicts the many ways the pandemic has affected families.
HealthMay 27, 202203:51 min
Videostill DW Sendung | The 77 Percent

Street Debate: How COVID killed my hustle

DW's Edith Kimani hears from young Gambians who fell through the cracks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HealthMarch 9, 202208:01 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Health from around the world

More on Health from around the world

A person leaves the room at a hospital wearing a face mask

Iran: Why suicide rates are rising among doctors

Increasing numbers of doctors, students and others working in the medical field are killing themselves.
HealthSeptember 5, 202401:33 min
The International Space Station seen over the planet Earth

Will space labs soon help cure cancer?

Could we soon get better drugs and faster computers thanks to research and production in space?
HealthJanuary 6, 202403:53 min
An illustration shows a group of bacteria colored pinkish purple

The global threat of antimicrobial resistance

Many pathogens have grown resistant to the most effective medicines, and developing alternatives is growing critical.
HealthDecember 21, 202302:39 min
Show more