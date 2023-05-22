  1. Skip to content
Demonstrators holding EU and Moldovan flags in Chisinau
Pro-EU demonstrators rallied in Chisinau at a government-organized rallyImage: Vladislav Culiomza/REUTERS
PoliticsRepublic of Moldova

Moldova: Tens of thousands gather in pro-EU rally

29 minutes ago

The rally was organized by Moldova's government, which seeks to join the EU by 2030. Chisinau has accused Moscow of trying to sabotage its membership bid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RdrF

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Moldovan capital Chisinau on Sunday in support of the country's pro-Western government.

Moldova neighbors Ukraine and applied to join the European Union last year.

President Maia Sandu has accused Moscow of sabotaging Moldova's EU membership bid by fueling anti-government protests.

Police said more than 75,000 demonstrators were present.

'European Moldova' rally draws tens of thousands

Chisinau wants EU membership by 2030

"Moldova does not want to be blackmailed by the Kremlin," Sandu said at the rally.

"We don't want to be on the outskirts of Europe anymore," she said, vowing that Moldova would become an EU member state by 2030.

"We came to say loudly, confidently and proudly that Moldovans are Europeans!" Sandu declared.

"This is the chance for our people to live in peace and prosperity," she said, adding that although fulfilling the necessary criteria for joining the EU was a "road of great efforts," this was "not the only road."

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaking at pro-EU government-organized rally in Chisinau, Moldova as Moldovan President Maia Sandu watches on
EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that Moldova is "already ready" for EU accessionImage: Aurel Obreja/AP Photo/picture alliance

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also spoke at the rally, saying that the EU would welcome Modlova "with open arms and open hearts." She said that the country was "already ready for European integration."

"This is about the both of us: You will bring a piece of Moldova to Europe, and you will make Europe stronger," she said.

Opposition counter-protests

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition Shor, exiled businessman Ilan Shor, told his supporters at rival protests in various cities via video link that he would push for a referendum on Moldovan foreign policy.

Shor's supporters have carried out numerous protests in Moldova since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The exiled businessman was handed a 15-year jail sentence in absentia last month. He was convicted of involvement in the 2014 theft of $1 billion (€0.9 billion) from Moldovan banks.

sdi/kb (Reuters, AFP)

 

President Joe Biden, fourth left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fifth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Other leaders from right to left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel and Gianluigi Benedetti, Italian ambassador to Japan.

G7: Ukraine dominates last day of 'successful' summit

Politics14 hours ago
