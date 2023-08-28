Misery in the classroom - Bullying in Spain's schools

At the age of 15, Kira López took her own life. Her parents say bullying at school drove her to her death. They accuse the school of failing to take action to stop the bullying and have filed a lawsuit. They want those responsible to be held to account and hope to spare other children the bullying that their daughter went through. Brian Giner also knows what it means to have everyday school life turned into a nightmare. He was bullied for twelve years because he had crossed eyes. He changed schools repeatedly, mostly blaming himself for what was happening: "For a long time, I thought bullying was normal. If you experience it for long enough, you start to believe everything they say about you. It took me a long time, for example, to be able to look my partner in the eye. Then there was the terrible fear of facing a group. The fear of giving a presentation, and appearing in front of lots of people. I panicked at the thought that someone might make eye contact with me.” He’s written a book describing his ordeal. His aim in particular is to encourage others affected by bullying. He regularly visits schools and gives lectures and workshops aimed at preventing bullying. Together with Kira's father José Manuel, he’s campaigning for a nationwide anti-bullying law. Their goal is to raise awareness of the problem and bring about lasting change. They’re calling for clear, nationwide rules for dealing with bullies and documentation of each case, applicable to every school and in every part of Spain. Only then, says Kira’s father, will he be able to find some peace.