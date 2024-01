Elayne Okaya | Michael Nyantakyi Oti | Okeri Ngutjinazo

Losing a baby can be a very difficult experience for couples. Whether it is a miscarriage or a stillbirth, couples are often left alone with their questions. In this episode of Healthy Me, No Cap, medical doctor Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor) in Lagos, meets the mother of a stillborn baby to discuss these questions and stresses why parents need empathy and support rather than judgement.