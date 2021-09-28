Migrant shipwrecks in Mediterranean

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Tens of thousands of people set sail across the Mediterranean each year trying to reach the European Union, often on rickety, overcrowded boats. Hundreds have died in the water in recent months, how will the EU respond?
In 2014 alone, as conflict intensified in Libya, Syria, Iraq and elsewhere in Africa and the Middle East, some 219,000 refugees boarded smugglers' boats trying to reach Europe. The UN estimates that some 3,500 died or went missing along the way. Southern EU states Italy and Greece - and notably the Italian island of Lampedusa - are the most common destination for refugees. This page collates recent DW content on the issue.
After days on board the Sea-Eye 4 rescue vessel, hundreds of migrants were finally able to set foot on dry land at Pozzallo, Italy. Despite returning negative coronavirus tests, those on board must now undertake 14 days quarantine.
Trieste Refugees: with winter approaching, many irregular migrants remain stuck on the Italy/Slovenia border -- Lebanon: More migrants attempt to cross the mediterranean to Cyprus -- Interview: Why migrants less welcome in the EU -- Armenian Diaspora concerned about Nagorno-Karabakch conflict
An increasing number of people try to flee economic hardship in Lebanon by setting out by boat for Cyprus or Greece. Reporter Björn Blaschke met would-be migrants who are eager to make the journey even though its unlikely they will make it to Europe.
Three people have jumped into the Mediterranean near Malta from a stranded tanker. They were later rescued by the ship's crew, who first picked them up a month ago and have since struggled to find a place to disembark.