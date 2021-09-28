Migrant shipwrecks in Mediterranean

Tens of thousands of people set sail across the Mediterranean each year trying to reach the European Union, often on rickety, overcrowded boats. Hundreds have died in the water in recent months, how will the EU respond?

In 2014 alone, as conflict intensified in Libya, Syria, Iraq and elsewhere in Africa and the Middle East, some 219,000 refugees boarded smugglers' boats trying to reach Europe. The UN estimates that some 3,500 died or went missing along the way. Southern EU states Italy and Greece - and notably the Italian island of Lampedusa - are the most common destination for refugees. This page collates recent DW content on the issue.