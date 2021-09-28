Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Migrant shipwrecks in Mediterranean

Tens of thousands of people set sail across the Mediterranean each year trying to reach the European Union, often on rickety, overcrowded boats. Hundreds have died in the water in recent months, how will the EU respond?

In 2014 alone, as conflict intensified in Libya, Syria, Iraq and elsewhere in Africa and the Middle East, some 219,000 refugees boarded smugglers' boats trying to reach Europe. The UN estimates that some 3,500 died or went missing along the way. Southern EU states Italy and Greece - and notably the Italian island of Lampedusa - are the most common destination for refugees. This page collates recent DW content on the issue.

In this frame taken from video, a fishing boat with migrants is docked at the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, late Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying nearly 700 migrants arrived at an Italian island port amid fresh diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows. (AP Photo/Mauro Buccarello)

Italy: Record number of migrants arrive on Lampedusa 28.09.2021

Numbers of migrant arrivals in Lampedusa have jumped. The arrival of 686 people on one rusty fishing boat is the largest single arrival in 2021.
TOPSHOT - An African migrant coming from Ivory Coast rests at Libya's Karareem detention centre near Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli, on September 25, 2016. Around 230 migrants, among them 15 women, mostly coming from sub-Saharan countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and also Egypt and Bangladesh are detained in the centre. Some of the migrants arrived in Libya to look for a job, others to find a way to reach Europe. / AFP PHOTO / Fabio Bucciarelli (Photo credit should read FABIO BUCCIARELLI/AFP/Getty Images)

Amnesty condemns 'complicity' of European states in Libya migrant 'horror' 15.07.2021

Amnesty said it found new evidence of "harrowing violations, including sexual violence, against men, women and children" living in Libyan detention camps after being returned from the Mediterranean.
Die am 04. Februar 2020 von SOS Mediterranee herausgegebene undatierte Aufnahme zeigt einen Mitarbeiter des Seenotrettungsschiffs «Ocean Viking», der einen geretteten Migranten an Bord des Rettungsschiffs versorgt. Das private Hilfsschiff «Ocean Viking» hat am Donnerstag im internationalen Gewässer vor Libyen rund 130 Bootsmigranten aus Seenot gerettet. Das teilte die Betreiberorganisation SOS Mediterranee mit. Die Crew habe per Fernglas das überbesetzte Schlauchboot gesichtet. Das Team holte bei Tagesanbruch 121 Menschen an Bord, wie es hieß. Darunter seien 19 Frauen und 2 kleine Kinder gewesen. Mehrere Menschen, die über Bord gegangen seien, konnten danach auf die «Ocean Viking» gebracht werden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ocean Viking ship rescues more than 500 migrants in the Mediterranean 05.07.2021

The aid agency SOS Mediterranee says it has saved a total of 572 people in the Mediterranean Sea in recent days. Those rescued include more than 100 children, the vast majority of them unaccompanied.
30.06.2021 An overcrowded migrant boat, right, tries to escape from the Libyan Coast Guard in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A non-profit sea rescue group is denouncing the Libyan Coast Guard and the European Union after it witnessed and filmed the Libyan maritime authorities chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction as it tried to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. The video was filmed Wednesday by members of Sea-Watch as they flew over the Central Mediterranean during an observation mission and caught the incident on camera from their plane. (Sea-Watch.org via AP)

NGO accuses Libyan coast guard of shooting at migrant boat 01.07.2021

A German NGO has said it has footage of a Libyan coast guard vessel firing at a migrant boat trying to cross to Europe. More than 800 people have died this year making the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing.
Mitarbeiter der deutschen Hilfsorganisation Sea-Watch retten Männer von einem Gummiboot in internationalen Gewässern. Etwa 60 Menschen sind nördlich der libyschen Gewässer an Bord genommen worden, teilte die Organisation auf Twitter mit. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Fact check: Is sea rescue a pull factor for refugees? 07.06.2021

For years there have been claims that sea rescue is a pull factor in asylum-related migration. But is this theory true?
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über Sea-Eye verwenden!*** via Ines Eisele Die Bider sind alle von der aktuellen Mission des Rettungsschiffes Sea-Eye 4. Das Schiff konnte gestern und heute gut 400 igranten in Pozzallo/Italien an Land bringen, die es vorher gerettet hatte. Rechte: Guillaume Duez/Sea-Eye

Migrants disembark Sea-Eye 4 rescue vessel now in COVID quarantine 22.05.2021

After days on board the Sea-Eye 4 rescue vessel, hundreds of migrants were finally able to set foot on dry land at Pozzallo, Italy. Despite returning negative coronavirus tests, those on board must now undertake 14 days quarantine.

Migrants look at the coast of Italy on board the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea, about 8 miles south Italy on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Italy has allowed a Spanish-flagged charity ship with 265 rescued migrants aboard to anchor off Sicily on Monday. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

EU seeks migration deals with Libya and Tunisia 20.05.2021

A top EU commissioner is visiting Tunisia in the hope of striking a deal to reduce migrant sea-crossings. The EU also wants to move migrants from Italy to other member states.
Seenotrettungsschiff Sea-Eye 4 der NGO Sea-Eye, soll bald ins Mittelmeer überführt werden. Rechteinhaber ist Sea-Eye

Sea-Eye 4: A German ship to save lives on the Mediterranean 23.02.2021

Volunteers in Germany have been working for months to repurpose a former freighter for Mediterranean rescue missions. Thousands of people risk their lives to reach Europe by sea every month.
16.07.2018 Police check a migrant disembarked from Frontex ship Protector at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday, July 16, 2018. Migrants aboard two border patrol ships have disembarked in a Sicilian port after a half-dozen European countries promised to take some of them in rather than have Italy process their asylum claims alone.(Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP) |

UN voices concern over refugee treatment at EU borders 28.01.2021

The United Nations refugee agency has warned that the idea of asylum is under attack in Europe, with refugee pushbacks at external borders increasingly common.
Migrants look at the coast of Italy on board the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea, about 8 miles south Italy on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Italy has allowed a Spanish-flagged charity ship with 265 rescued migrants aboard to anchor off Sicily on Monday. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Open Arms ship with 256 migrants on board anchors off Italy 05.01.2021

The sea rescue organization saved hundreds of migrants hailing from Eritrea and Libya from the Mediterranean. Minors will be transferred to a shelter on land, while adults will be quarantined on a ferry.
A Bosnian police officer tries to line up migrants as they wait for blankets and clothes donation at the Vucjak camp near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica SEARCH BIHAC CAMP FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

World in Progress: Irregular Migration and the EU    04.11.2020

Trieste Refugees: with winter approaching, many irregular migrants remain stuck on the Italy/Slovenia border  -- Lebanon: More migrants attempt to cross the mediterranean to Cyprus  -- Interview: Why migrants less welcome in the EU -- Armenian Diaspora concerned about Nagorno-Karabakch conflict
Feb. 29, 2020*** (200229) -- MYTILENE, Feb. 29, 2020 () -- A boat with refugees and migrants arrives at Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, Feb. 29, 2020. Greek authorities suspended the operation of the customs post on the land border with Turkey on Friday, as groups of refugees and migrants were gathering on the Turkish side of the border, Greek national news agency AMNA reported. More than one million refugees and migrants have reached Greece since 2015, mainly coming from Turkish shores, seeking refuge in Europe from war and poverty. (/Marios Lolos) |

More migrants try to cross the Mediterranean from Lebanon 04.11.2020

An increasing number of people try to flee economic hardship in Lebanon by setting out by boat for Cyprus or Greece. Reporter Björn Blaschke met would-be migrants who are eager to make the journey even though its unlikely they will make it to Europe.

HANDOUT - 20.09.2020, Italien, Palermo: Die «Sea-Watch 4» liegt im Hafen. Das deutsche Rettungsschiff ist von den italienischen Behörden im Hafen von Palermo festgesetzt worden. Die Behörden kontrollierten das private Hilfsschiff nach Angaben der Betreiber im Hafen von Palermo elf Stunden lang und trafen anschließend in der Nacht zum Sonntag diese Entscheidung. Nach Angaben des Bündnisses, das die Sea Watch betreibt, werfen die italienischen Inspektoren der «Sea-Watch 4» vor, dass die Rettung von Menschen nicht der Registrierung des Schiffes entspreche. Foto: Chris Grodotzki/Sea-Watch/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Italy impounds German migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 4 20.09.2020

Italian authorities have confined the migrant rescue vessel Sea-Watch 4 to port in the Sicilian city of Palermo. Aid groups say the move has been made under false pretenses.
19.08.2020 FILE PHOTO: Migrants sit in a boat alongside the Maersk Etienne tanker off the coast of Malta, in this handout image provided August 19, 2020. Maersk Tankers/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo

Amnesty slams Malta over 'illegal' refugee tactics 08.09.2020

The international rights group has condemned Malta for "unlawful" treatment of migrants in the Mediterranean. The UN has also called on Malta to allow 27 refugees currently on a cargo ship to disembark.
Migrants onboard the Sea-Watch 4 civil sea rescue ship watch towards the oil tanker Maersk Etienne off the coast of Malta on August 27, 2020. - Since the Maersk oil tanker picked up a group of 27 migrants at the beginning of August 2020 in the Mediterranean, the vessel has been anchored off the coast of Malta, seeking permission for the refugees to disembark in a safe harbour. The Sea-Watch 4 itself is seeking for a safe harbour for its passengers. Within 48 hours, the crew of the Sea-Watch 4 has rescued more than 200 people. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS LOHNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Desperate migrants jump overboard from stranded tanker in Mediterranean 06.09.2020

Three people have jumped into the Mediterranean near Malta from a stranded tanker. They were later rescued by the ship's crew, who first picked them up a month ago and have since struggled to find a place to disembark.
Flüchtlingsporträt aus der Serie Fünf Jahre 'Wir schaffen das!' Bilder der syrischen Flüchtlingsfamilie Suleiman

Refugees in Germany: Lama Suleiman feels more German than Syrian 30.08.2020

When in 2015 ever more refugees came to Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel promised them "We can do this!" Eight-year-old Lama Suleiman was among them and has made the country a home from home.
Show more articles