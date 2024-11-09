Middle East: Qatar suspends its Gaza cease-fire mediation

11/09/2024 November 9, 2024 Qatar's Foreign Ministry says Israel-Hamas mediation efforts 'currently stalled'

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said mediation efforts between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza cease-fire talks are "currently stalled."

The ministry said it notified parties to the talks 10 days ago that, if an agreement were not reached during the latest round of negotiations, Doha would stall its efforts to mediate.

Qatar said it would resume its role as a mediator only when "the parties show their willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said prior media reports regarding the future of the Hamas office in Doha were "inaccurate." He said the main goal of the Hamas office is to act as a communications channel "between the concerned parties."