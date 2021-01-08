Microplastic Free Fashion

Other topics on Tomorrow Today:

Fascinating Fungi

Mostly unseen, fungi are essential to life on Earth and highly talented. They can clean oil and radioactive pollutants from the ground. And be transformed into construction materials.





Just Ask!

This week's viewer question comes from Mohamed Ehab Ragab in Egypt, who wants to know how climate change is affecting animals.





Glacier Lake Threats

Some melting glaciers form lakes - sometimes in valleys between steep mountains. Falling rocks can form dams behind which water builds up to bursting point - threatening entire regions.

