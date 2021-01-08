Microplastic Free Fashion

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Synthetic fibres often contain microplastics that wash out into waste water and finally the oceans. How can they be made more sustainable? Researchers at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences are investigating how.
Other topics on Tomorrow Today:
Fascinating Fungi
Mostly unseen, fungi are essential to life on Earth and highly talented. They can clean oil and radioactive pollutants from the ground. And be transformed into construction materials.
Just Ask!
This week's viewer question comes from Mohamed Ehab Ragab in Egypt, who wants to know how climate change is affecting animals.
Glacier Lake Threats
Some melting glaciers form lakes - sometimes in valleys between steep mountains. Falling rocks can form dams behind which water builds up to bursting point - threatening entire regions.
