  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
China
Migration
Michael Caine wearing glasses, and a blue shirt and suit, looking pensively into the camera.
At 90, Michael Caine can be proud of his careerImage: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/picture alliance
Culture

Michael Caine at 90: From a humble start to Hollywood

Katharina Abel
31 minutes ago

Michael Caine can boast a long acting career. Appearing in more than 160 films, the two-time Oscar winner turns 90.

https://p.dw.com/p/2uEB0

"The only alternative to playing old people is to play dead people. I'll pick elderly people," quipped Michael Caine while presenting his film "Youth" in Cannes in 2015. Now, as he turns 90, ending his acting career is not an alternative Caine is considering at all. 

The British actor has performed in roughly 160 films, among them numerous brilliant works, and some not as remarkable ones. Actor Kevin Kline likes to joke that in the 1990s, a video shop in London even had a small section called "Films Without Michael Caine." There's a grain of truth to this, as Caine is a workaholic among the stars. What drives him is having fun with his work.

Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel ina field of flowers.
Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel in the 2015 movie 'Youth'Image: face to face/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

'I did a lot of crap'

"Sir" Michael, as he may call himself after having been knighted by the Queen, was born in London on March 14, 1933. His father was a fish market worker, and his mother, a cleaning lady. He grew up in dire poverty, which affected him his entire life.

As his main objective was to make a lot of money, he wasn't particularly picky in his choice of roles. "I did a lot of crap," he openly admitted in several interviews. Talking about "Jaws 4," he told the German weekly magazine Focus that he only accepted the insignificant role in it because it paid well and because he wanted to buy a house for someone in his family.

The career of Caine, born Maurice Micklewhite, began in the mid-1950s with small stage and television roles.

Michael Caine in 'The Italian Job' in 1969, in black and white, stretching hand out while lying on the floor.
Michael Caine in 'The Italian Job' in 1969Image: United Archives/IFTN/picture alliance

He obtained his first main role with "Zulu" (1964), playing a colonial officer defending a Swedish mission against an attack of local warriors. "Director Cy Endfield was an American. A British director would never have given me, a proletarian, the role of a lieutenant," Caine once told the German weekly Die Zeit.

Oscar nominations and awards

In 1967, Caine received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in "Alfie." The movie's protagonist was a narcissist charmer with a Cockney accent; such a portrayal was unseen in Britain's conservative society at the time.

In his private life, Caine never got rid of his Cockney accent, although he speaks pure Oxford English in most of his films.

Other Oscar nominations followed suit, namely for "Sleuth" in 1973, as well as for "Educating Rita" in 1984, a modern film adaptation based on the novel  "Pygmalion" by George Bernard Shaw.

In 1987, Caine finally received his first Academy Award, for best actor in a supporting role as Elliot in Woody Allen's "Hannah and her Sisters."

Mia Farrow and Michael Caine, looking intently at one another, in the 1986 film
Mia Farrow and Michael Caine in the 1986 film "Hannah and Her Sisters" by Woody AllenImage: picture-alliance / Mary Evans Picture Library

Speaking about his collaboration with director Woody Allen, who has since been accused of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, Caine told The Guardian in a 2018 interview: "I can't come to terms with it, because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia [Farrow]. I don't regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn't work with him again."

A second Oscar followed in 2000 for Caine's portrayal of Dr. Wilbur Larch in a film adaptation of John Irving's "The Cider House Rules."

In 2003, Caine, then almost 70, was once again nominated for an Oscar for his performance in "The Quiet American," based on a novel of the same title by Graham Greene.

Group of people looking intently into camera, middle person in lingerie.
Caine (upper left) in the 1992 film 'Noises Off' by Peter BogdanovichImage: United Archives/IFTN/picture alliance

Over the years

In addition to his work, Caine is interested in amateur theater, real estate and collecting artworks. And he has some strong political views: "I voted for Brexit... I'd rather be a poor master than a rich servant."

His private life hasn't always been happy. Only recently, Caine admitted in an interview with Radio Times that at the beginning of his career, he used to drink an entire bottle of vodka every day: "I wasn't unhappy, but I had a lot of stress."

His wife Shakira, with whom he has been married since 1973, gave him comfort. "Without her, I would have died a long time ago. I probably would have boozed myself to death." Today, he prefers to have a glass of wine only with a meal. 

Shakira Caine, wife of Michael Caine: both smiling into the camera.
Shakira and Michael Caine have been married since 1973Image: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

In 2017, Caine starred alongside Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin in the comedy "Going in Style" that's all about senior citizens. "What's come into fashion, fortunately for me, is films for older people," he told The Guardian.

Still on the film set at 90

His recently shot film, "The Great Escaper," is scheduled for release in 2023. In it, he plays a war veteran who disappears from his retirement home to make his way to the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of D-Day in France.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Bildergalerie Sir Michael Caine 80. Geburtstag

Michael Caine's 'Brexit' support goes viral

Michael Caine's 'Brexit' support goes viral

The "Alfie" lead spoke out in favor of Britain leaving the European Union during a BBC interview. The comments led his name to trend on social media, triggering mixed responses from users. (22.01.2016)
January 22, 2016
Berlin Verleihung 28. Europäischer Filmpreis Waltz und Caine

European Film Awards for Caine and Waltz

European Film Awards for Caine and Waltz

Michael Caine and Christoph Waltz, two of the big names in international cinema. (15.12.2015)
December 15, 2015
Director Lewis Gilbert

James Bond movie director Lewis Gilbert dies at 97

James Bond movie director Lewis Gilbert dies at 97

The Oscar-nominated British filmmaker directed three classic movie about the fictional British super spy and also helped launch the career of actor Michael Caine. Gilbert was one of Britain's most prolific directors. (28.02.2018)
CultureFebruary 28, 2018
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers attacking Russian forces near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says future depends on Bakhmut

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A set of ammunition, landmines and unexploded ordnance, are displayed at at a demining groups headquarters in Tripoli, Libya. .

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Libya's first female deminers must deal with more than bombs

Politics14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Petronas Towers in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

EU-Malaysia relations at risk over colonial legacy claims

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Women protesting with pink crosses outside the assembly's venue in Frankfurt on March 9, 2023

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Catholic Church: Germany's controversial Synodal Way

Religion18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Junior Doctors protest during their strike outside a hospital in London, Britain on March 13, 2023

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Business13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag flies outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, US

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Silicon Valley Bank fall shakes financial market confidence

Business19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business22 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage