MeToo anti-harassment treaty adopted by UN labor agency

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has adopted a new treaty against violence and harassment in the workplace. Sparked by the #MeToo movement, six countries still abstained from the plans, including Russia.
The United Nation's labor agency on Friday ratified its first convention aimed explicitly at reducing violence and harassment at work.
The International Labor Organization's Convention on Violence and Harassment was adopted 439-7 with 30 abstentions on the final day of the body's annual assembly in Geneva.
ILO Director-General Guy Ryder credited the #MeToo movement with accentuating the "momentum and significance" of the push to adopt the convention.
But he said work was started on the project two years before the first sexual harassment and assault allegations emerged against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
All but six governments voted in favour of the pact. Russia, Singapore, El Salvador, Malaysia, Paraguay and Kyrgyzstan abstained. Employers representatives from Malaysia and several Latin American countries voted against the proposals.
Despite the overwhelming majority for the proposals, delegates did fail to include language that singled out Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) victims of those crimes, following concerns from some conservative states.
Employers, too, had been concerned about whether they would be held responsible for abuses among colleagues that happened away from the workplace.
The final text obligates employers to prevent violence and harassment "commensurate with their degree of control."
The treaty, which will be binding on governments that ratify it, was agreed on the 100th anniversary of the ILO's creation.
The labor body is the only agency set up under the League of Nations following World War I that survived fascism in Europe and the outbreak of World War II — ultimately becoming incorporated into the United Nations.
mm/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The UN's international labor organization has started centenary celebrations in Geneva. Chancellor Merkel is among the world leaders attending to make a point for "social standards." (11.06.2019)
In 1919, the International Labour Organization was brought to life to fight for social justice. A century later, many workers are still exposed to exploitation, particularly in Africa. Martina Schwikowski reports. (11.04.2019)
More than two dozen employees of the fast food chain have filed a series of sexual harassment complaints, which include incidents of groping and indecent exposure that allegedly took place at McDonald's in 20 US cities. (22.05.2019)
Inspired by the #MeToo movement, an increasing number of women in South Asia are resisting male dominance and gender-based violence. But activists say that a lack of support at the state level makes it an uphill battle. (25.11.2018)
Thousands of workers around the world walked away from their desks to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct and equality issues. They also called for equal pay and an end to forced arbitration. (01.11.2018)