 Mercedes, Maultaschen, and Vineyards

Check-in

Mercedes, Maultaschen, and Vineyards

Stuttgart is distinguished by its vineyards and its automobile history, but there are also cultural treasures and culinary delights to discover. Lukas Stege cooks a Swabian national dish and visits the State Gallery.

DW Check-in | Mercedes-Benz Museum

Symbolbild, Themenbild, Heidelberg, Tourismus, Sehenswuerdigkeit, GER, 17.07.2021

Sights of Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Württemberg is the second most popular state with tourists from overseas. Highlights include Heidelberg and Baden-Baden, as well as the Black Forest and Lake Constance.

 

 

Deutschland Weintrauben der Sorte der Trollinger bei Stuttgart

The Trollinger's comeback

For a long time, wine from this typical regional grape was regarded as a lightweight. Young winemakers like the Aldinger brothers have changed that and have used the varietal to produce an award-winning rosé.

 

 

