Mercedes, Maultaschen, and Vineyards

Sights of Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Württemberg is the second most popular state with tourists from overseas. Highlights include Heidelberg and Baden-Baden, as well as the Black Forest and Lake Constance.

The Trollinger's comeback

For a long time, wine from this typical regional grape was regarded as a lightweight. Young winemakers like the Aldinger brothers have changed that and have used the varietal to produce an award-winning rosé.

