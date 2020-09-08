Mercedes, Maultaschen, and Vineyards

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Stuttgart is distinguished by its vineyards and its automobile history, but there are also cultural treasures and culinary delights to discover. Lukas Stege cooks a Swabian national dish and visits the State Gallery.
Sights of Baden-Württemberg
Baden-Württemberg is the second most popular state with tourists from overseas. Highlights include Heidelberg and Baden-Baden, as well as the Black Forest and Lake Constance.
The Trollinger's comeback
For a long time, wine from this typical regional grape was regarded as a lightweight. Young winemakers like the Aldinger brothers have changed that and have used the varietal to produce an award-winning rosé.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 13.11.2021 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 13.11.2021 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 13.11.2021 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 14.11.2021 – 04:30 UTC
SUN 14.11.2021 – 22:02 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5