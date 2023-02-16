  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Illustration of sperm moving towards an egg cell under a microscope
The quality of sperm deteriorates as men get olderImage: Maksym Yemelyanov/Zoonar/picture alliance
HealthGlobal issues

Men have a biological clock, too?

Gudrun Heise
29 minutes ago

A healthy man produces between 60 and 100 million sperm every day. But that number decreases with age. At the same time, the older a man gets, the higher the likelihood that their kids will be born with disabilities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NP4u

It's a well-known fact: men don't go through menopause. They are generally capable of procreation into old age. But time still leaves its mark.

The older men get, there is a higher risk of their newborns inheriting mutation via the men's sperm, said Christian Leiber-Caspers. "In a number of studies, it has been found that men who are over 40, over 50 or over 60 have such changes."

Leiber-Caspers is head of andrology at the Clinic for Urology, Pediatric Urology, Urogynecology and Andrology at the Maria-Hilf Hospital Alexianer Krefeld in Germany. Andrology is an area of medicine that's specifically concerned with men's health. 

"Statistically, the risk of birth defects is greater," said Leiber-Caspers.

The number of mutations in a man's sperm increases with each passing year.

When new sperm are created, their complete genetic material is duplicated from existing sperm cells. This process of repetitive copying can lead to the risk of minor or major errors over time. These errors can then multiply over the years.

In addition, the body becomes less able to automatically repair possible defects in the genetic material as men get older.

Better bites for better sperm

If a man in his 20s passes on about 20 mutations to their child, a man in his 40s may pass on 65 such mutations. The child of an older man will then pass on a large number of new mutations to their own child or children, who in turn will pass them on to their children.

Constant stream of sperm

Women have a limited number of eggs, and these begin to dwindle from the day they are born. Menopause begins around the time that most of the eggs have been expended.

A man, on the other hand, constantly produces new sperm.

"In a healthy young man, we assume he has more than 39 million sperm in one ejaculate sample. Some may even have as many as 200, 300 or even 400 million sperm," Leiber-Caspers said. "Although you send quite a few million sperm to the starting line, in the end it is only a single sperm that fertilizes the egg."

So, it's an intensive and competitive selection process. Only the most mobile sperm have a chance of getting to and entering the egg cell.

But even if about 90 percent of the sperm fail, and some carry defects, that is perfectly okay from a biological point of view, said Leiber-Caspers.

New parents are increasingly older

The average age of first-time mothers in Germany has continued to rise in recent years, reaching 30.5 years in 2021, according to the German Federal Statistical Office.

For a woman over 35, pregnancy is considered a high-risk pregnancy. The child may, for example, develop Trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome.

First-time fathers in Germany are also getting older, with an average age of 33.3.

In the past ten years, researchers have looked the male biological clock and the risks in late fatherhood. But this has not yet led to clear results or recommendations.

Conducting such studies is complicated because researchers say a mother's data must also be taken into account and that that introduces unlimited variables.

"It is difficult to see what exactly are the individual factors that can then be decisive for the health of the child," explained Leiber-Caspers. "However, there are certain conditions where you are relatively certain that the father's older age plays a role."

Fatherhood in older age increases the risk of hereditary disease

Researchers have identified about 20 hereditary diseases that are associated with a father's age. While Trisomy 21 is mainly associated with a mother's physiology, a father's age can also play a role in a child's mental or psychological health, including their developing schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

Children who were born when their fathers were over the age 45 years had a 3.5 times higher risk of developing autism than children who were born when their father was in his early 20s, researchers have found.

Man holds hand of a child
Young fathers in Germany are getting... older, with an average of 33.3 yearsImage: Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/dpa/picture alliance

Hereditary diseases include antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), an autoimmune disease. It can manifest itself in pulmonary embolisms, arthritis or memory disorders and epilepsy.

The prevalence of attention deficit disorder (ADHD) was about 13 times higher in children who had older fathers, and the prevalence of bipolar disorder was about 25 times higher, according to studies.

All of this, however, is a "possibly could happen" but not a "definitely will happen."

Older fathers also have advantages

On the social and societal level, older men have some advantages as well. They are often professionally stable, economically secure and have a solid social network. If they are at a very advanced age, they can devote more time to their children than perhaps younger men who are just starting to establish themselves in life.

And even if the sperm of a 40, 50, or 60-year-old man is no longer quite as mobile as that of a younger man, a father older than 35 may be a little more relaxed and also a little more generous in his interactions with his children.

"A calendar 60-year-old may only be biologically 50 or 55, but of course you can debate whether someone in his 70s can still fulfill his role as a father and really keep up with his children in the same way as a man in his 20s or 30s," said Leiber-Casters.

This article was translated from German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW In Good Shape | Männergesundheit

In Good Shape - Maintaining Male Health

In Good Shape - Maintaining Male Health

Women outlive men by an average of four to five years. That's because men tend to have less healthy habits and are less likely to go to the doctor than women. But small adjustments to their lifestyles and diets can make a lot of difference.
HealthOctober 15, 202226:06 min
Sex & the Body - Episode 7 - Fertility: How do a sperm cell and and an egg cell get to have a romantic rendez-vous? The picture shows a sperm and an egg cell sitting around a table with two glasses of wine and a candle.

Age, menstrual cycle, sports: The factors influencing your fertility

Age, menstrual cycle, sports: The factors influencing your fertility

Whether you just want to have fun or are trying for a baby ― it's all about fertility. Here's what age has to do with fertility, how you can know how fertile you are, and how you can increase your chances of getting pregnant.
ScienceAugust 2, 202211:22 min
Statues of the naked pelvic areas of a woman and a man

Erectile dysfunction: Sick heart, sick penis

Erectile dysfunction: Sick heart, sick penis

Heart disease, diabetes, depression: Lots of things cause erectile dysfunction. It can be treated but you need to get over the shame and visit a doctor.
HealthOctober 27, 2021
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Miners from Zonguldak are seen during search and rescue work

Turkey quake: 'People were killed under state supervision'

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An oil refinery in Nigeria.

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Business15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of young people holds up a sign which reads: Fridays for Future, Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Climate22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Almuth Schult in action for Germany

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

SoccerFebruary 15, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian soldiers outdoors, military vehicle

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

BusinessFebruary 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage