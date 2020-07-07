Freezing Fertility

Since the 1970s, the average age of first-time mothers has risen steadily. However, as women age, the risk of infertility increases. To minimize this risk, more and more women are having their eggs frozen during their "most fertile" years. In this preserved state, eggs can be kept in a kind of cryogenic torpor for a long period of time, during which all metabolic processes come to a virtual standstill. After thawing, the eggs can be transferred to the uterine cavity following artificial insemination.

In a society where life seem less and less predictable, this reproductive technology seems to offer some women the opportunity to control their fertility. But what are the costs of the procedure? Does it take a toll on health, emotions and finances? And how likely is pregnancy? The film discusses the possibilities and pitfalls of the practice of freezing unfertilized eggs.





