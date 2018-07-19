Melania Trump reportedly causes stir by watching CNN on Air Force One

The US First Lady's office fired back at a report that US President Donald Trump was upset that Melania Trump's television was pre-set to CNN instead of Fox News on board Air Force One during the couple's trip to Europe.
According to the New York Times, the president "raged" at his staff for violating a rule that states all trips on Air Force One should begin tuned to Fox News.
Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, dismissed the report, saying reporters should focus on other issues, such as initiatives Mrs. Trump wants to highlight, like her anti-bullying programs and raising more awareness of babies born with drug dependency.
Grisham said that Mrs. Trump watches "any channel she wants." She also brushed off questions about a recording of President Trump and his former personal lawyer discussing an alleged extramarital affair he had with a Playboy model in 2006.
"Seems kind of silly to worry about what channel she watches on TV (any channel she wants btw) or if she heard some recording on the news," Grisham wrote in a statement, using an abbreviation for "by the way."
President Trump is an avid Fox News viewer and regularly disparages CNN as "fake news."
The New York Times report pointed out that the US leader is increasingly surrounding himself with selected information.
At a veterans' convention in Kansas City on Tuesday, Trump told participants: "Stick with us. Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news."
"What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," he added.
Melania Trump's coat chaos
After paying a surprise to a migrant shelter in Texas, US First Lady Melania Trump was seen heading back to Washington sporting a jacket with the words "I REALLY DON'T CARE" printed on the back. Critics saw her choice of coat as particularly insensitive, given it came at a time when public outrage over her husband's hardline family separation policy was so fervid.
The Trudeaus' Bollywood audition
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were roundly mocked during their visit to India in February, as they appeared in traditional Indian garb on at least five separate occasions. Indian political commentators accused Trudeau of trying way too hard to impress his hosts, while others described the gesture as "fake and annoying."
David Cameron's opium oversight
David Cameron's first visit to China as British prime minister coincided with the lead up to Armistice Day, a day of remembrance in the UK for those who have fought and died in war. Those paying their respects sport a red poppy. No one seemed to have told Cameron that in China, the poppy symbolizes the country's devastating 19th century Opium Wars, fought against none other than Britain.
Jacob Zuma's leather jacket line
South Africa's ex-President Jacob Zuma's made leather jackets a trait of his political leadership. However, he took it a step too far in 2010 by releasing his own range of jackets. With their luminous yellow and green stripes, they were mostly considered garish. What's more, the jackets ranged from 1,620 rand ($177, €151) to 1,944 rand — a price far beyond the reach of most ANC voters.
The Queen weighs in on the Brexit debate?
When Queen Elizabeth II opened British parliament last year, it was hard not to notice that her hat bore a close resemblance to the EU flag. With Brexit dominating the British political debate, some saw the outfit as a subliminal political statement by Her Majesty. Even the EU Parliament's Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, tweeted that the Queen must still be "inspired" by the EU.
Melania again...
What is it about Melania Trump and Texas? FLOTUS looked like she'd just walked off the catwalk as she headed to Texas to oversee Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Many saw her decision to sport six-inch stiletto heels as being oblivious to the devastation going on in the south of the country. By the time she landed in Houston, however, Melania ditched the heels for some more appropriate footwear.