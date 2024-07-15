Meet those treating Kyiv's children in destroyed hospital

ConflictsUkraineMeet those treating Kyiv's children in destroyed hospitalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMax Zander in Kyiv07/15/2024July 15, 2024The Russian attack on Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in the capital Kyiv shook Ukraine to its core. But work continues in the departments that have survived. DW met with hospital staff trying to find ways to continue treatment.https://p.dw.com/p/4iIlVAdvertisement