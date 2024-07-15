  1. Skip to content
Meet those treating Kyiv's children in destroyed hospital

Max Zander in Kyiv
July 15, 2024

The Russian attack on Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in the capital Kyiv shook Ukraine to its core. But work continues in the departments that have survived. DW met with hospital staff trying to find ways to continue treatment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iIlV
