Meet the elite soldiers of the French Foreign Legion

In the past, the legionnaires, who come from all over the world, were deployed in Algeria, Morocco and Indochina. And they were often associated with the dubious reputation of being a hotbed for criminals. But those days are obviously over. For some years now, the Foreign Legion has also been tracking down illegal gold diggers in the rainforest of the overseas territory of French Guiana. We accompanied them on their mission. And took a look behind the scenes at these hard men.