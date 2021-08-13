Meet the Angolan who turned his wheelchair into a motorbike

Evandro is good at mechanics and electronics. He converted his wheelchair into a motorbike. It helps him get around Luanda. It was difficult traveling to school and work before. The 24-year-old had to save up to buy a motor. It took him eight months. He is delighted with the result. His souped-up wheelchair reaches 100km/h. Evandro would love to work with people with disabilities and teach them mechanics. But he needs tools and materials. The young man urges people to look beyond the difficulties and have a positive outlook on life.

