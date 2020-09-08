Meet Kenya's First Female Warship Commander

Other topics on The 77 Percent:

Street Debate: Women's experiences in the workplace

African women have made great strides in the workforce, but there is still a long way to go towards achieving true gender equality. From professional discrimination to sexual harassment, our panel in Zimbabwe discusses the struggles African women still face on the road to forging their careers.

Ghana's female football referee

A lab technician by trade and a football referee by passion: Audrey Atampugbire has always loved being out on the pitch. Female referees remain an uncommon sight in Ghana, but Audrey is working hard to dispel the idea that football is a domain of men - and other girls are already following in her footsteps.

Homecoming: Financing agriculture in Tanzania

After studying in the US and Canada, Dar es Salaam-born Daniella Kwayu returned home to help tackle the financial imbalance between smallholder farmers and big companies in Tanzania's agriculture sector.

Ghana's Lydia Forson gets kinky

Actress Lydia Forson may be one of Ghana's most recognized stars. But pushing pride in identity is important to her, and Forson's new natural hair products epitomize this.

Meet the winner of the 2021 German Africa Prize

Ethiopian lawyer Daniel Bekele is being honored for his commitment towards defending human rights. The current head of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission grew up in the midst of a brutal military dictatorship, and has vowed to speak out and fight back against injustice.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 20.11.2021 – 05:30 UTC

SAT 02.11.2021 – 14:30 UTC

SAT 20.11.2021 – 17:30 UTC

SUN 21.11.2021 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 21.11.2021 – 11:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 21.11.2021 – 09:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3