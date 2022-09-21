 Mediterranean Journey - Morocco | Highlights | DW | 21.09.2022

Highlights

Mediterranean Journey - Morocco

At the end of their Mediterranean journey, Sineb El Masrar shows Jaafar Abdul Karim her parents’ country. In Morocco, the two visit Tangier’s souk and its old city, with its view across the strait of Gibraltar to Europe.

ZDF/ARTE Dokumentation Eine Reise am Mittelmeer - Marokko

ZDF/ARTE Dokumentation Eine Reise am Mittelmeer - Marokko

Sineb then travels on alone. She meets an animal rights activist, helps out in a women's cooperative and hears the famous female "Hadra" singers in Chefchaouen, known as "The Blue City". After securing the right to sing in public, they have made female Sufi chanting famous far beyond Morocco’s borders.

ZDF/ARTE Dokumentation Eine Reise am Mittelmeer - Marokko


Again and again, Sineb finds evidence that Morocco has its sights set on progress. The kingdom is undertaking an energy revolution, aiming to generate more than 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. For now, the Moroccan-made electric car is still a test project. But engineer Kawtar Benabdelaziz sees e-mobility as the future -- and not just in her own country.

ZDF/ARTE Dokumentation Eine Reise am Mittelmeer - Marokko


Back in Tangier, Sineb and Jaafar look back on their travels around the Mediterranean. One thing is clear: its coastline contains multitudes. With its distinctive mix of European, Arabic and African communities, the Mediterranean’s richness lies in its diversity. 


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 30.10.2022 – 00:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


SUN 30.10.2022 – 14:30 UTC
SUN 30.10.2022 – 20:30 UTC
MON 31.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC
MON 31.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC 
WED 02.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 30.10. 2022 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

