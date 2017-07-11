Maxwell jury must work on New Year's if they can't reach a verdict by then

Jurors deciding the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell asked on Wednesday if they would have to work on Friday and Saturday, over the New Year holiday, if their deliberations weren't finished by then.

It is the latest sign that a verdict in the sex trafficking case against the British socialite might not be imminent.

Minutes after arriving for the fifth day of deliberations, the jury sent a note to the judge asking if they were also required to work on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

US District Judge Alison Nathan told them that they should convene every day until a verdict is reached, including New Year's Day on Saturday.

An original schedule foresaw a break for the jurors over New Year similar to the one they took over Christmas immediately after starting their deliberations, but concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which could force jurors into quarantine in the case of infection, have prompted the court to try to speed the process along.

Jury considering six sex-trafficking charges

Maxwell faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted on six counts related to helping recruit and groom young girls to be sexually abused by her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

He killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Maxwell has denied all charges against her and said she has been made a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.

On Wednesday the jury also asked to review the testimony of five witnesses including the key defense witness, Elizabeth Loftus.

The psychologist's testimony challenged the recollections of the four accusers, discussing among other things the phenomenon of people sometimes developing "false memories" about events that never happened.

Concerns over COVID-19's impact on the trial

The jury must reach a unanimous decision or Judge Nathan could declare a mistrial.

Nathan again highlighted her concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 surge in New York on the outcome of the trial, saying the infection and subsequent quarantine of jurors or trial participants could potentially derail the case.

"Of course by this I don't mean to pressure you in any way," she said.

"You should take all the time you need."

Maxwell, who turned 60 on Christmas Day, was arrested in July 2020 and remains in custody despite several attempts to ask for bail.

