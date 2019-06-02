Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Martin Schulz is a German politician from the SPD. He heads the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats and was president of the European Parliament until 2017.
Schulz made the headlines when he was attacked by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2003, by UK MEP Godfrey Bloom in 2010 — and when he made a controversial statement in his speech to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset in 2014. Schulz says he fluently speaks German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Dutch.This page is a compilation of all DW content on Martin Schulz.
Some Social Democrats want their ex-leader to take another turn as a candidate — this time for the 2019 European elections. He has the Brussels experience, but would he be a good standard-bearer for Europe's center-left?
Love is in the air in Berlin: Merkel's conservative bloc gets it on with an old flame. True romance? Or more of a sleazy hook-up? Schulz is down, Scholz is up and Sigmar is in a strop. Get all the latest gossip about who fancies who in political Berlin at Damien McGuinness' latest Stammtisch with political hearthrobs co-host Jeremy Cliffe, Elisabeth Niejahr and Charlotte Potts.