Martin Schulz is a German politician from the SPD. He heads the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats and was president of the European Parliament until 2017.

Schulz made the headlines when he was attacked by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2003, by UK MEP Godfrey Bloom in 2010 — and when he made a controversial statement in his speech to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset in 2014. Schulz says he fluently speaks German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Dutch.