Martin Schulz

Martin Schulz is a German politician from the SPD. He heads the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats and was president of the European Parliament until 2017.

Schulz made the headlines when he was attacked by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2003, by UK MEP Godfrey Bloom in 2010 — and when he made a controversial statement in his speech to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset in 2014. Schulz says he fluently speaks German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Dutch.This page is a compilation of all DW content on Martin Schulz.

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles is pictured as she leaves a party faction meeting for a break at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Who could take over as head of Germany's Social Democrats? 02.06.2019

Andrea Nahles has resigned as leader of the Social Democrats after the party's poor performance in the European elections. Whoever takes the reins inherits a party in disarray. DW looks at the potential candidates.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, talks with CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, center left, during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) |

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says Merkel is safe, for now 08.12.2018

In an exclusive interview with DW, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), has said that she wants Angela Merkel to see out her remaining three years as chancellor.
SPD-Parteitag in Berlin | Martin Schulz, Vorsitzender

Martin Schulz: 'I am not a bad loser' 21.11.2018

The former president of the European Parliament failed dramatically in his bid to unseat Chancellor Angela Merkel. But is he looking for a comeback? He talked to DW's Conflict Zone.
30.08.2018, Brasilien, Curitiba: Der frühere SPD-Vorsitzende Martin Schulz kommt an das Gefängnis, in dem der ehemalige brasilianischen Staatschef Lula da Silva inhaftiert ist. «Ich habe einen sehr mutigen und kämpferischen Mann hier besucht», sagte Schulz vor dem Gefängnis im südbrasilianischen Curitiba mit Blick auf den in Umfragen für die Präsidentschaftswahl führenden Lula. Foto: Andre Rodrigues/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Brazil: Martin Schulz visits ex-President Lula in jail 31.08.2018

It was billed as a sign of social democratic solidarity in times of rising right-wing populism: The former leader of Germany's SPD has paid a surprise, and controversial, visit to Brazil's jailed ex-President Lula.
01.10.2017 Ein zerrissenes Wahlplakat des gescheiterten Kanzlerkandidaten und Vorsitzendem der SPD, Martin Schulz, hängt noch an einem Brett in der Nähe von Lindlar ( Bergisches Land / NRW ). | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Social Democrats publish analysis of 2017 election debacle 11.06.2018

The SPD has presented a 100-page list of reasons for the party's crushing election loss last year. After taking only 20.5 percent of the vote, the party is trying to come back, but has it identified the real problems?
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and Martin Schulz, leader of the social democratic SPD party, give a press conference in Berlin on February 7, 2018, after conservatives and the Social Democrats sealed a deal on a new coalition, potentially ending four months of political standstill in Europe's top economy. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Is a comeback in the cards for German Social Democrat Martin Schulz? 06.06.2018

Some Social Democrats want their ex-leader to take another turn as a candidate — this time for the 2019 European elections. He has the Brussels experience, but would he be a good standard-bearer for Europe's center-left?
22.04.2018, Hessen, Wiesbaden: Andrea Nahles, Vorsitzende der SPD-Bundestagsfraktion, spricht beim Außerordentlichen Bundesparteitag der Sozialdemokratischen Partei Deutschlands (SPD). Im Mittelpunkt des eintägigen Parteitags steht die Wahl einer neuen Bundesvorsitzenden. Nahles bewirbt sich um den Parteivorsitz. Einzige Gegenkandidatin ist die Oberbürgermeisterin von Flensburg, Lange. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

New chairwoman Andrea Nahles seeks to unify Germany's SPD 22.04.2018

Andrea Nahles has become the first woman to lead Germany's Social Democrats — though by a disappointing margin of votes. She must simultaneously attempt to lead and reform the SPD, Jefferson Chase reports from Wiesbaden.
07.02.2018, Berlin: Der Koalitionsvertrag liegt bei Sitzung im Fraktionssaal im Bundestag auf dem Tisch. Union und SPD haben sich auf die Verteilung der Ministerien verständigt und eine Einigung in den Koalitionsverhandlungen geschaffen. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's coalition agreement: What's in it? 12.03.2018

Germany's Social Democrats and Angela Merkel's conservatives have signed a coalition agreement. DW examines their plans for the country's future.
ARCHIV - 11.12.2017, Hamburg: Hamburgs Erster Bürgermeister Olaf Scholz (SPD) steht im Kleinen Zimmer im Rathaus in Hamburg nach einem Interview mit der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Offiziell ist die Kabinettsliste noch kein Thema - doch längst laufen die Gedankenspiele. (zu dpa «Das GroKo-Kabinett und das Schulz-Dilemma» vom 02.02.2018) Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Olaf Scholz, the man headed to Germany's Finance Ministry 09.03.2018

The SPD's Olaf Scholz, Hamburg's former mayor, has been appointed Germany's new finance minister. Who is the man taking over from Wolfgang Schäuble and what does this mean for Germany's austerity stance? DW takes a look.
September 24, 2017 - Berlin, Berlin, Germany - A pile of flattened red cardboard boxes bearing the SPD logo are seen on the ground after a Martin Schulz (SPD) campaign event at the Gendarmenmarkt Square in Berlin, on September 22, 2017. Schulz, Chancellor Candidate and Head of the Social Democratic Party was chosen unanimously earlier this year to serve as the party's leader. As an outsider coming directly from a position in the European Parliament Schulz was trusted by his party's leadership to lead it to victory in the 2017 elections, during the first months of his campaign run he managed to keep a tight gap behind The Chancellor Angela Merkel, a gap that went broader and broader as the campaign moved on. General elections will take place in Germany, on September 24, current polls show that Schulz's party falls about 14 percent points behind The Chancellor Angela Merkel's party The Christian Democratic Union (CDU). He is supposed to face growing criticism from his fellow party members as it is predicted that its total vote count will shrink |

Germany's SPD sinks to record low in latest polls 16.02.2018

Voter support for Germany's Social Democratic Party has plunged to a record low of 16 percent, according to a new poll. It comes after leader Martin Schulz resigned amid a leadership crisis.
BOCHUM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: Minister of Work and Social Issues Andrea Nahles (SPD) speaks during a protest against the recently announced fusion of ThyssenKrupp with steelmaker Tata Steel on September 22, 2017 in Bochum, Germany. The two companies anticipate each shedding 2,000 jobs and saving EUR 600 million, though workers fear the actual number of layoffs will be substantially higher. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images,)

Andrea Nahles would take the reins of a troubled SPD 13.02.2018

Former Labor Minister Andrea Nahles looks set to be the first woman to head Germany's Social Democrats. SPD members are hoping that she can help reinvent the party within its new grand coalition government.
13.2.2018*** Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz makes a statement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany: Martin Schulz steps down as SPD head 13.02.2018

Embattled former European Parliament President Martin Schulz has resigned as the head of Germany's Social Democrats. Andrea Nahles has been nominated to take his place, but she still faces a party vote in April.
ARCHIV - Die neu gewählte Flensburger Oberbürgermeisterin Simone Lange (SPD) steht am 08.06.2016 im Landeshaus von Kiel (Schleswig-Holstein). (zu dpa «Simone Lange als neue Flensburger Oberbürgermeisterin vereidigt» vom 12.01.2017) Foto: Carsten Rehder/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

SPD mayor Simone Lange challenges Andrea Nahles for party leadership 13.02.2018

Martin Schulz announced in February he would step down as SPD leader and hand over power to Andrea Nahles. But a surprise announcement by a northern SPD mayor may complicate those plans.
12.02.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Ein Mottowagen mit einer Figur in einem VW Auto nimmt an dem Rosenmontagszug teil. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Düsseldorf carnival parade pulls no punches 12.02.2018

Carnival parades in Germany give satirists a prominent platform to demonstrate their art. But the messages they convey are often anything but subtle.
09.02.2018 DW-Studio Berlin, Stammtisch - Damien McGuinness, Jeremy Cliffe, Elisabeth Niejahr, Charlotte Potts

Stammtisch - Bad romance? Conservatives and Social Dems pave the way for another coalition 09.02.2018

Love is in the air in Berlin: Merkel's conservative bloc gets it on with an old flame. True romance? Or more of a sleazy hook-up? Schulz is down, Scholz is up and Sigmar is in a strop. Get all the latest gossip about who fancies who in political Berlin at Damien McGuinness' latest Stammtisch with political hearthrobs co-host Jeremy Cliffe, Elisabeth Niejahr and Charlotte Potts.
Martin Schulz, leader of Germany's social democratic SPD party, speaks with journalists as he inspects the venue of a party congress on January 20, 2018 in Bonn, western Germany. The SPD party meets to decide if it's members agree to build a coalition with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU union. / AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: SPD leader Martin Schulz's political gamble has failed 09.02.2018

After a messy public quarrel, Martin Schulz will not seek to become German foreign minister. The SPD's publicity disaster tarnishes the reputation of the country's political class at large, says DW's Katharina Kroll.
