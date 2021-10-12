Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After Earth, Mars is one planet further from the sun and our nearest neighbor. The average distance between us and Mars is 228 million kilometers. For decades, scientists have been trying to find evidence life on Mars.
The question of life on Mars is central to many missions to the Red Planet. What's clear is that there is water on the planet, and that is an important basis for all organic life.
Yes, there really is. Perched inside a crater on Mars, a boxy little drone-copter is set to become the first aircraft to ever fly on another planet. But how'd it get there? Who's controlling it? What are the odds it'll crash (or get blown away)? And if we've already got rovers, who needs drones?