Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Mars

After Earth, Mars is one planet further from the sun and our nearest neighbor. The average distance between us and Mars is 228 million kilometers. For decades, scientists have been trying to find evidence life on Mars.

The question of life on Mars is central to many missions to the Red Planet. What's clear is that there is water on the planet, and that is an important basis for all organic life.

Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the World Cup group I Qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium, London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hungary supporters have clashed with police during the start of a World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium. Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Crowd trouble mars World Cup qualifiers 12.10.2021

The Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Wembley, between England and Hungary, and in Tirana, where Albania hosted Poland, were both plagued with violence in the stands.
In this image acquired on August 6, 2021 (Sol 164) and released by NASA, the shadow of the Perseverance Mars rover is cast next to its first hole drilled in a rock. - The rover has begun to collect rock samples, NASA announced on August 6, 2021, the first of thirty samples that will, in several years, be brought back to Earth to be analyzed. In total, the process of collecting a sample -- the size of chalk and sealed hermetically ia a tube -- is expected to take 11 days. The goal: to look for signs of ancient life, such as traces of fossilized microbial life in rocks, but also to better understand the Martian geology. (Photo by Handout / NASA/JPL-Caltech / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-Caltech - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

NASA's Perseverance rover succeeds in Mars rock collection 03.09.2021

NASA's Perseverance rover succeeded on its second try to scoop up rocks on Mars. While the first effort failed, this second attempt has excited Earth-based scientists.
New Horizons scientists made this false color image of Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the many subtle color differences between Pluto's distinct regions.

Why we fly by planets, moons and asteroids 24.08.2021

We've sent probes to fly by planets and moons for decades. Some have flown so far they've left the solar system. But why?
ARCHIV - 06.04.2021, ---: Dieses Handout der US-Raumfahrtbehörde Nasa zeigt den US-Rover «Perseverance» (r) neben dem Mini-Hubschrauber «Ingenuity» (M) auf dem Mars. Das Bild hat der Nasa-Rover geschossen. (zu dpa Mars-Rover soll bald Probe für Rücksendung zur Erde nehmen) Foto: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

NASA's Perseverance tries to collect Mars rocks, fails 07.08.2021

The Perseverance rover is on a mission to hunt for signs of past life on Mars. But something went wrong in its first attempt to gather rock samples.
Party in Köln Yuri´s Night. Videobotschaft von der italienischen Astronautin Samantha Cristoforetti. Sie wurden am 12.04, am Weltspacetag von unserem Mitarbeiter Alexej Mitrofanow gemacht.

More women, people with disabilities want to be European astronauts 23.06.2021

The European Space Agency is recruiting new astronauts for the first time in 11 years. There's been a rise in female candidates and 257 applications from people with disabilities.
An image taken on Mars by Chinese rover Zhurong of China's Tianwen-1 mission is seen in this handout image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), May 19, 2021. CNSA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

China's rover starts exploring Mars 22.05.2021

The solar-powered Zhurong rover is expected to roam Mars for 90 days to search for evidence of life on the planet's surface and in the atmosphere.
210304 -- BEIJING, March 4, 2021 -- Photo released on March 4, 2021 by the China National Space Administration shows a high-resolution image of Mars captured by the country s Tianwen-1 probe. The China National Space Administration on Thursday published high-resolution images of Mars captured by the country s Tianwen-1 probe. These images include two panchromatic images and one color image, said the . /Handout via Xinhua EyesonSci CHINA-BEIJING-TIANWEN-1 PROBE-MARS-HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGESCN CNSA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

China's 'Zhurong' Mars rover lands successfully 15.05.2021

The "Zhurong" rover was transported to Mars on the Tianwen-1 orbiter, which reached the Red Planet in February. China is now the second country after the US to successfully land a spacecraft on Mars.
ourists can now experience life on Mars – in a cave in northern Spain. At Astroland's Ares Station, a replica of a human colony on the red planet, participants carry out spacewalks, simulate weightlessness and learn how to grow food in specialised laboratories. Organisers say the lack of atmosphere, extreme low temperatures and presence of cosmic rays on Mars would mean new societies would likely be forged below ground. Visitors complete 26 days of online courses and undergo three days of intensive training before entering the 1.5 km, 60 metre-high cave near Arredondo in Cantabria. They stay for three nights and pay €6,000 each for the privilege. Quelle: https://www.astrolandagency.com/contact-us/ zuletzt aufgerufen am 04.09.2019

Sex, Mars, the universe and our next 500 years: A plan 07.05.2021

American geneticist Chris Mason says we have a moral duty to preserve life in all its forms. He proposes a 500-year plan to hack life and survive on Mars.
STYLELOCATIONThe NASA Mars Perseverance rover takes a short drive around the Jezero Crater to test systems March 4, 2021 on Mars. Since landing, the NASA JPL team has been checking out the rover to prepare for surface operations. (Credit Image: Â© Nasa/Jpl-Caltech/Nasa/Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire

NASA extracts oxygen from Mars in extraterrestrial first 22.04.2021

The conversion could pave the way to sustaining human life on Mars. It marks the first time that a resource was extracted from another planet for use by humans.
April 9, 2021 - Mars Surface - NASA's Ingenuity helicopter unlocked its blades, allowing them to spin freely, on April 7, 2021, the 47th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. This image was captured by the Mastcam-Z imager aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover on the following sol, April 8, 2021. NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is two days away from making humanity's first attempt at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. If all proceeds as planned, the 4-pound (1.8-kg) rotorcraft is expected to take off from Mars' Jezero Crater Sunday, April 11th hovering 10 feet above the surface for up to 30 seconds. (Credit Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/ZUMA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com

Mars Ingenuity helicopter makes historic test flight 19.04.2021

NASA has carried out the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. Ingenuity was able to lift, rotate, and land. More complicated tests are planned in the coming weeks.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Mental aerobics, Mars & music 15.04.2021

What is going wrong in the minds of conspiracy theorists when they end up jumping to false conclusions? Also, why are people talking about a helicopter on Mars? And finally, when music makes us feel good, why does it do that?
Handout- NASAs Ingenuity helicopter can be seen on Mars as viewed by the Perseverance rovers rear Hazard Camera on April 4, 2021, the 44th Martian day, or sol of the mission. Handout Photo by JPL-Caltech/NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM

How the Mars helicopter will bring humans back to Earth 15.04.2021

Flying a drone on Mars will bring the planet closer to home. First, it's about getting off the ground, then bringing rocks back, and, eventually, people.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Wait —there's a helicopter on Mars? 13.04.2021

Yes, there really is. Perched inside a crater on Mars, a boxy little drone-copter is set to become the first aircraft to ever fly on another planet. But how'd it get there? Who's controlling it? What are the odds it'll crash (or get blown away)? And if we've already got rovers, who needs drones?
In this undated handout photograph from the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency, newly named Emirati astronauts Mohammed al-Mulla, left, and Noura al-Matroushi, right, pose for a photo. The United Arab Emirates named the next two astronauts in its space program Saturday, April 10, 2021, including the country's first female astronaut. (WAM via AP)

UAE names 'first female Arab astronaut' 10.04.2021

The United Arab Emirates said it selected two new astronauts, including a woman, from 4,000 candidates after the country reached for the moon in February.
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket prepares to land after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas U.S. December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Elon Musk's SpaceX Mars rocket explodes during test flight 30.03.2021

The tech entrepreneur believes his Starship rocket will land on Mars "well before 2030." Tuesday's test was the fourth failure for the S11 prototype.
TOPSHOT - A full scale model of the experimental Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which will be carried under the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, is displayed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on February 16, 2021 in Pasadena, California. - The Mars exploration rover will search for signs of ancient microbial life and collect rock samples for future return to Earth to study the red planet's geology and climate, paving the way for human exploration. Perseverance also carries the experimental Ingenuity Mars Helicopter - which will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

NASA to fly mini helicopter on Mars in April 24.03.2021

If the flight goes ahead as planned, it will be a "Wright brothers' moment" for planetary exploration, a top NASA scientist said.
Show more articles