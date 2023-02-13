  1. Skip to content
Mariupol - A story of resilience

37 minutes ago

Spring, 2022. Russian troops begin their destructive conquest of the coastal city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov. In this film, survivors from war-torn Mariupol recount their traumatic experiences.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NSQj

It is the story of a crime against humanity, told from the survivors' point of view. Women and men who lived in Mariupol during the first month of the Russian invasion recount what they saw and felt. What choices did they have to make, as they, along with their friends and family, came under heavy fire? Nadia Sukhorukova is a journalist who kept a diary during this time of terror and air strikes. In less than a month she became a witness to hundreds of civilian deaths. She documented everything she experienced. Through her chronicle of the siege, which she published on social media, the terrible events in Mariupol were made tangible to thousands of people. The documentary tells of a city where everything was destroyed - except hope.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

