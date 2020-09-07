Mario Adorf, born in 1930 in Zurich, Switzerland, is a German actor famous for playing villains. Among other awards, he received the "Pardo alla Carriera" for his life's work at the Locarno Film Festival.

Mario Adorf started out as a stage actor, working in Zurich and Munich. In the 1950s, he achieved his breakthrough on screen with "The Devil Strikes at Night" and "Am Tag als der Regen kam" (The Day It Rained). Adorf starred in numerous westerns and spaghetti westerns, and, unforgettably, in "Winnetou" where he played the title character's assassin. Other highlights in Adorf's career include his performances in "The Tin Drum" by Volker Schlöndorff, "Lola" by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, and "Ganovenehre" by Wolfgang Staudte.