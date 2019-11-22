Marina Abramović is an internationally renowned performance artist. Born in 1946 in Belgrade, her radical work draws upon her difficult childhood and oppression under the Tito regime.

Dubbed "the grandmother of performance art," Marina Abramović's works explore the vast capabilities of the mind, the physical limits of the human body, as well as the interaction between performance artists and their audiences. Controversy has surrounded some of Abramović's shocking, excruciating and intensely provocative performances, where self-injuries with knives and fire, pain and blood often come into play.