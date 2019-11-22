Visit the new DW website

Marina Abramović

Marina Abramović is an internationally renowned performance artist. Born in 1946 in Belgrade, her radical work draws upon her difficult childhood and oppression under the Tito regime.

Dubbed "the grandmother of performance art," Marina Abramović's works explore the vast capabilities of the mind, the physical limits of the human body, as well as the interaction between performance artists and their audiences. Controversy has surrounded some of Abramović's shocking, excruciating and intensely provocative performances, where self-injuries with knives and fire, pain and blood often come into play.

French President Emmanuel Macron causes outrage amongst NATO allies – Can Venice be saved? - Prince Andrew steps down from royal duties – Serbia’s star of performance art – The exodus from southern Italy - Rick O'Shea drops in with a selection of books for Christmas - Oslo's annual Christmas gift to London – The decline of Scots Gaelic

Inside Europe: Serbia's star of performance art 22.11.2019

Marina Abramovic calls herself "the grandmother of performance art". She left Serbia in the 1970s and she's never staged a major exhibition in her home town, Belgrade - until now. The city's Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a massive, career-spanning retrospective called The Cleaner. It's giving Serbia's young artists the chance to learn about the "Abramovic method". Guy De Launey reports.
Graffiti an der Berliner Mauer vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin am 12.11.1989. Mit der Öffnung der Grenzen zwischen der Bundesrepublik Deutschland und der DDR in der Nacht vom 09.11.1989 hat der einstige Antifaschistische Schutzwall seine Bedeutung verloren. Foto: Istavan Bajzat +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Far-out film project to be revealed behind a fake Berlin Wall 28.08.2018

Wrapped in mystery, the Dau project will have its visitors go through a replica of the Berlin Wall to discover what Russian filmmaker Ilya Khrzhanovsky has made out of "the most insane film shoot of all time."
Marina Abramovi_ Art Must Be Beautiful, Artist Must Be Beautiful. 1975 © Marina Abramovi_/Bildupphovsrätt 2017Courtesy of the Marina Abramovi_ Archives

Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance 20.04.2018

She's renowned throughout the world for her extreme performance art: Marina Abramovic has greatly influenced the genre for more than 40 years, easing its way into the world's big art museums.

Marina Abramovi_ The Cleaner Marina Abramović at the Eric Ericson Hall, 2017 Photo: Moderna Museet / Åsa Lundén

Eight hours with extreme performance artist Marina Abramović 01.03.2017

The art of cult performer Marina Abramović, one the world's most important contemporary artists, can be now experienced in Stockholm. DW's Julia Hitz engaged with her latest work, "The Cleaner" - for a whole eight hours.
Serbian-born performance artist Marina Abramovic poses during an interview with AFP in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 8, 2015. AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA (Photo credit should read NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Encountering an icon: Marina Abramović 24.11.2016

A bit of a diva, cool, and very intense: Marina Abramović is one the greatest artists of our time. She turns her life into art. Radical and ruthlessly frank, her body is her medium. Now this icon is turning 70.
