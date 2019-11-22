Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Marina Abramović is an internationally renowned performance artist. Born in 1946 in Belgrade, her radical work draws upon her difficult childhood and oppression under the Tito regime.
Dubbed "the grandmother of performance art," Marina Abramović's works explore the vast capabilities of the mind, the physical limits of the human body, as well as the interaction between performance artists and their audiences. Controversy has surrounded some of Abramović's shocking, excruciating and intensely provocative performances, where self-injuries with knives and fire, pain and blood often come into play.
Marina Abramovic calls herself "the grandmother of performance art". She left Serbia in the 1970s and she's never staged a major exhibition in her home town, Belgrade - until now. The city's Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a massive, career-spanning retrospective called The Cleaner. It's giving Serbia's young artists the chance to learn about the "Abramovic method". Guy De Launey reports.