 Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning lyricist, dies at 93 | News | DW | 09.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning lyricist, dies at 93

The award-winning composer was known for classics like "The Windmills of Your Mind," and "The Way We Were."

File photo of Marilyn Bergman and Alan Bergman

The Bergmans were among the most enduring, successful and productive songwriting partnerships

Lyricist Marilyn Bergman, who teamed with her husband Alan Bergman on Oscar-winning songs, died at the age of 93 in her Los Angeles home on Saturday.

She died of respiratory failure which was not related to COVID-19, according to a representative.

Her 96-year-old husband and daughter Julie Bergman were at her bedside when she died.

The Bergman duo

The Bergmans married in 1958 and were one of the most enduring, successful and productive songwriting partnerships in movie music history.

Their songs were covered by some of the world's greatest singers, from Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand to Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson.

They collaborated to compose hits which include the Streisand-Neil Diamond duet "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," Sinatra's snappy "Nice 'n' Easy," "The Windmills of Your Mind," and "The Way We Were."

  • People in a three-tiered opera house

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    More space in the box

    At the end of the 19th century, the Academy of Music was New York's established opera house. Its seating space in private boxes was however too limited to accommodate the city's new millionaires. The new Metropolitan Opera House, which opened on October 22, 1883, featured three tiers of private boxes, allowing powerful industrialists such as William H. Vanderbilt to display their wealth.

  • John D. Rockefeller

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    A project of new millionaires

    Wealthy industrialists including John D. Rockefeller (pictured), as well as the Vanderbilt, Roosevelt and Morgan families financed the new opera house after being excluded from the Academy of Music. In 1883 the Metropolitan Opera officially opened with Charles Gounod's opera "Faust."

  • Black-and-white photo filled with opera performers including Enrico Caruso.

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Golden years with Enrico Caruso

    The singer Enrico Caruso (right), born in Naples, Italy, came to the Metropolitan Opera in 1903 — and sang there until his death. The tenor's 17 years at the Met are considered the opera house's golden age. Soprano Geraldine Farrar reportedly forgot her cue when she stood on stage with Caruso for the first time, breaking into tears as she heard his beautiful singing.

  • Gustav Mahler

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Gustav Mahler at the baton

    Austrian composer and conductor Gustav Mahler began his service at the Metropolitan Opera in 1908, under the direction of Giulio Gatti-Casazza, former head of La Scala in Milan. But Gatti-Casazza also brought in competition: the Italian conductor Arturo Toscanini. After many quarrels, Mahler finally left the baton to his Italian rival in 1910.

  • Italian orchestral conductor Arturo Toscanini poses on the ocean liner Manhattan in New York City.

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Conductor with a temper

    Toscanini's tantrums were legendary. He yelled at his orchestra and trampled batons. The soprano star at the time was Geraldine Farrar, who clashed with the conductor while working on "Madame Butterfly." She apparently let him know that she was the actual star of the production. Toscanini's answer? "Stars only exist in heaven!" The two later became lovers.

  • Marian Anderson and Met director Rudolf Bing

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Marian Anderson: the first Black opera singer at the Met

    In 1929, a leading opera role for a Black protagonist was still performed by a white man who blackened his face. When Rudolf Bing (right) became the Metropolitan Opera's general manager in 1950, he became the first to include African American performers on the roster. Marian Anderson (left) became the first Black singer in a leading role at the Met in 1955.

  • Maria Callas embraced by the Met's general manager Rudolf Bing.

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Scandal with a great diva

    Rudolf Bing offered Maria Callas the title role in "Macbeth" in 1958/59, the Met's most expensive production at the time. But he also wanted her to intersperse her performances as Lady Macbeth with other opera roles. When Callas refused despite their contractual agreement, Bing fired her. It was a scandal that made headlines worldwide.

  • A crowd entering the Lincoln Center

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Relocation to the Lincoln Center

    Moving to a new house, the Lincoln Center, in 1966, led to several changes for the Metropolitan Opera. The new hall could seat 3,900 visitors and was spectacularly equipped, with the curtains weighing several hundred kilos, their cords made of pure silk. Two years later, new stars were discovered: Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti took to the stage in 1968 and went on to become world famous.

  • Luciano Pavarotti stretching out his arms on stage at his farewell performance

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Beloved Luciano Pavarotti

    In May 2002, Pavarotti canceled at short notice an appearance at the sold out Met due to a cold, much to the annoyance of his fans in New York. But at his farewell performance in 2004, they demonstrated with thunderous applause that they had completely forgiven him. The Italian opera star died in 2007.

  • Placido Domingo 2016 in New York

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Rise and fall of an opera star

    Placido Domingo not only sang at the Met several times, the tenor conducted operas there too. But in 2019, around 20 women made allegations against him of sexual harassment, some of which dated back 30 years. Domingo admitted his wrongdoing in February 2020.

  • Conductor James Levine

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    #MeToo at the opera

    Domingo wasn't the only who was accused of sexual misconduct in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement. Conductor James Levine, who worked at the Met from 1971 to 2016, was accused of sexually molesting various underaged males. The Met Opera's own investigations confirmed the allegations, and Levine was dismissed in 2018. The disgraced conductor died in 2021.

  • Composer Terence Blanchard, left, talks with co-director James Robinson

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    A historic reopening

    The Met employs more than 3,000 people and is the largest performing arts organization in the United States. But in the institution's 138-year history, it has not shown a single opera by a Black composer. The reopening after 18 months of closure due to the COVID pandemic with "Fire Shut Up In My Bones" by Terence Blanchard (left) is finally changing that.

  • Empty Metropolitan opera.

    A brief history of New York's Metropolitan Opera

    Seats for 3,900 vaccinated opera lovers

    The Met's doors are not reopening to everyone, however. Only those who have been vaccinated against COVID are allowed inside. This applies to the audience and artists alike. This is part of current discussions surrounding vaccine rules in the US. During its forced break, the Met also upgraded its ventilation system, enabling the opera house to fill to capacity.

    Author: Julia Hitz


The husband-wife pair specialized in introspective ballads for film, television, and the stage that combined the romance of Tin Pan Alley with the polish of contemporary pop.

The Bergmans won three Academy Awards and received 16 nominations, three of them in 1983 alone. They also won two Grammys and four Emmys and were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tributes pour in

Fellow composer Quincy Jones called the news of her death crushing.

"You, along with your beloved Alan, were the epitome of Nadia Boulanger's belief that an artist can never be more or less than they are as a human being," he tweeted.

Streisand posted a picture of herself with the couple, saying the Bergmans were like family.

She worked with them throughout her career, recording more than 60 of their songs and dedicating an entire album, "What Matters Most," to their material.

Early life

Born in 1925, Marilyn Bergman came from a lower-middle-class family in Brooklyn, just like Alan.

They were raised in the same neighborhood and were fans of music and movies since childhood

Marilyn had studied English and psychology at New York University.

Both moved to Los Angeles in 1950 but didn't meet until a few years later when they were working for the same composer.

adi/nm (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Bonn's Beethoven monument to be restored

Sunlight has damaged the composer's historical statue. The Bonn landmark, unveiled in 1845, should return to its location in the summer.  

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies, aged 91

Widely recognized as having revolutionized American musical theater, Sondheim was best known for "West Side Story" and "Sweeney Todd." Frank Sinatra and Judy Collins sang versions of his hit song, "Send in the Clowns."  

Advertisement