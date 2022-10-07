  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China

Marcus Lütticke

Skip next section Stories by Marcus Lütticke

Stories by Marcus Lütticke

Bodies of civilians, who according to residents were killed by Russian army soldiers, lie in the street, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. Picture taken April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Fact check: Putin's lies about Ukraine war

Fact check: Putin's lies about Ukraine war

Is Russia attacking civilian targets? Putin says no — the facts say otherwise.
Conflicts
July 10, 2022
A multiple rocket launcher and a thermobaric weapon

Is Russia using vacuum bombs in Ukraine?

Is Russia using vacuum bombs in Ukraine?

Ukraine has accused Russia of using a vacuum bomb. DW looks at how they work and the harm they inflict.
Conflicts
March 3, 2022
Flight recorder

Inside the black blox

Inside the black blox

Flight recorders are considered indestructible, and only in demand when the worst has happened.
Science
January 9, 2020
external

Students return to school in Mosul

Students return to school in Mosul

The schools in west Mosul opened for the first time since the city was declared recaptured.
Politics
August 3, 2017
01:06 min
external

Social media, young voters a central battleground in Iran's election

Social media, young voters a central battleground in Iran's election

Politics
May 19, 2017
02:05 min
external

Can music tear down walls?

Can music tear down walls?

A German orchestra from Dresden wants to stop President Trump's proposed wall through music. Their idea: a concert on both sides of the US-Mexican border to protest nationalism.
Music
April 13, 2017
01:22 min
Go to homepage