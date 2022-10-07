You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Marcus Lütticke
Stories by Marcus Lütticke
Fact check: Putin's lies about Ukraine war
Is Russia attacking civilian targets? Putin says no — the facts say otherwise.
Conflicts
07/10/2022
July 10, 2022
Is Russia using vacuum bombs in Ukraine?
Ukraine has accused Russia of using a vacuum bomb. DW looks at how they work and the harm they inflict.
Conflicts
03/03/2022
March 3, 2022
Inside the black blox
Flight recorders are considered indestructible, and only in demand when the worst has happened.
Science
01/09/2020
January 9, 2020
Students return to school in Mosul
The schools in west Mosul opened for the first time since the city was declared recaptured.
Politics
08/03/2017
August 3, 2017
01:06 min
Social media, young voters a central battleground in Iran's election
Politics
05/19/2017
May 19, 2017
02:05 min
Can music tear down walls?
A German orchestra from Dresden wants to stop President Trump's proposed wall through music. Their idea: a concert on both sides of the US-Mexican border to protest nationalism.
Music
04/13/2017
April 13, 2017
01:22 min
