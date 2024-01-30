Mandela auction suspended amid row over heritage

Seventy personal items of the former South African president were set to go under the hammer in New York in February.

A controversial auction of 70 personal items belonging to former South African President Nelson Mandela has been suspended.

"This auction has been suspended," a note on New York-based Guernsey's auction house stated on Tuesday,

The auction, which was scheduled to take place in February, would have included some personal belongings of the anti-apartheid hero, including his identity document and hearing aids.

His eldest daughter, Makaziwe Mandela, was putting the items — including gifts from former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton — up for sale as part of a deal with Guernsey's.

South Africa's Heritage Resources Agency, which is responsible for the protection of the country's cultural heritage, tried to prevent the sale through a court order, but in December, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed its application.

The South African government argued the items belonged to the nation and that it was backing a fresh legal bid to halt the sale.

This is a developing news story, more to follow.