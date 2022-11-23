Manchester United owners mull selling club

Manchester United's owners announced they were evaluating "all options" regarding the future of the club. It comes after superstar Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with the team.
https://p.dw.com/p/4JvWc
Advertisement
The American owners of Manchester United are open to selling the English Premier League club, they announced on Tuesday.
"As we seek to continue building on the club's history of success, the board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of United, said in the statement.
"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future," the statement said.
This could include "new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company," it added.