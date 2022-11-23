  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
A corner flag with the Manchester United logo on it
The future ownership of Manchester United is uncertainImage: Phil Noble/Pool/AP/picture alliance
SportsUnited Kingdom

Manchester United owners mull selling club

7 minutes ago

Manchester United's owners announced they were evaluating "all options" regarding the future of the club. It comes after superstar Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with the team.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JvWc

The American owners of Manchester United are open to selling the English Premier League club, they announced on Tuesday.

"As we seek to continue building on the club's history of success, the board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of United, said in the statement.

"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future," the statement said.

This could include "new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company," it added. 

Ronaldo leaves after club turmoil

Earlier on Tuesday, soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United.

The decision was announced with immediate effect and "by mutual agreement," the club said.

The Glazer family's £790 million (€910 million) leveraged takeover of the club in 2005 burdened it with huge debts.

Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer
Brothers Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer announced they are exploring options that best serve fansImage: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United has also not won the Premier League title since 2013, when former manager Alex Ferguson stepped down after 26 years

The family statement on Tuesday also acknowledged that further investment is needed to redevelop Old Trafford stadium, which has not seen a significant upgrade since 2006.

zc/wmr (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Elon Musk attends a press event at the Tesla Gigafactory site.

Elon Musk 'not buying any sports teams' after claiming to take over Manchester United

Elon Musk 'not buying any sports teams' after claiming to take over Manchester United

Manchester United fans have demanded new ownership after a string of poor performances. But after tweeting he was buying the team, billionaire Elon Musk said it was nothing more than a "long-running joke on Twitter."
SportsAugust 17, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU lawmakers set to name Russia a 'state sponsor' of terror

Politics5 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Food Security13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People read copies of morning newspapers carrying headline news of the Supreme Court decision against Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling, at a stall, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Media15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gündogan scores a penalty

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Sports16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Thousands of ethnic Buryats have fled to Mongolia to evade conscription to Ukraine.

Russian ethnic minorities flee to Mongolia

Russian ethnic minorities flee to Mongolia

Conflicts11 hours ago03:52 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

SportsNovember 21, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage