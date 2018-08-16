Man falls into black hole art exhibit in Portugal

Anish Kapoor's "Descent into Limbo" lived up to its name when a man accidentally tumbled into the exhibit in Portugal. The man fell several feet down after mistaking the hole for a black circle painted on the ground.
A visitor to a museum in Portugal was injured last week after he mistook an art installation by British sculptor Anish Kapoor for an optical illusion and fell into a pit.
The incident concerned Kapoor's 1992 installation "Descent into Limbo" which is being shown along with several other of Kapoor's pieces in the Serralves Museum in Porto.
The "Descent into Limbo" has visitors enter a gray building where they then encounter a 2.5-meter-deep (8-foot-deep) hole. The hole is painted with black pigment, making its depth difficult to perceive.
Thinking the art work was a black circle painted on the floor, a 60-year-old Italian man attempted to walk near the piece, only to fall several feet into the hole, according to Portuguese newspaper Publico, who first reported on the accident. The man was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.
The museum has temporarily closed the exhibit while it works on reinforcing safety measures to reduce risks to visitors. The exhibit already has several signs warning people about the hole as well as a staff member who is present to keep watch of visitors.
Kapoor is known for working with perspective-bending materials in his works, which include his 2006 sculpture "Cloud Gate" (also known as "The Bean") in the US city of Chicago.
In 2016, Kapoor purchased the exclusive rights to use Vantablack, a substance created by British researchers, in artistic works. Vantablack is a series of nanotubes that reflect little to no light, making it one of the darkest substances on Earth.
It was unclear whether Vantablack was used in the "Descent into Limbo" installation.
To the chagrin of fellow artists, British sculptor Anish Kapoor has bought the exclusive rights to the blackest black imaginable. It's not the first time an artist has laid claim to a color. (04.03.2016)
Through well-intended restoration, a 500-year-old sculpture of St. George now looks like a cartoon figure. The failed face-lift evoked memories of another Spanish church's world-famous 2012 update to an Ecce Homo fresco. (27.06.2018)