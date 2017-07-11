 Malta′s Labour party claims election victory | News | DW | 27.03.2022

News

Malta's Labour party claims election victory

The prime minister of Malta says his party has been victorious in the country's general election, citing preliminary polls. Final results are still expected.

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela, accompanied by his wife Lydia Abela , waves to Labour party supporters during campaigning

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela has touted his party's record on handling the pandemic and economy

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela has claimed victory in his country's general election over Nationalist Party rivals.

"We have a clear indication that the Labour Party will have an absolute majority," Abela told Malta's national broadcaster.

Should his claim be confirmed, it will secure a third term in office for the Labour Party. The final tally is still expected. 

Nationalist Party concede defeat

The turnout for Saturday's polls was 85.5%, which is the lowest in 60 years. Voter turnout is normally around the 90% mark.

Abela's political opponent from the Nationalist Party Bernard Grech posted a video message on Facebook in which he said he had spoken to Abela and congratulated him on his victory.

Abela became prime minister in 2020 following the resignation of Joseph Muscat, who stepped down after protests sparked by the murder of investigative journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Galizia had uncovered high-level corruption in government and was killed in a car bomb in 2017.

kb/wd (AP, dpa)

