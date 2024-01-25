Mali ends peace deal with separatist groups

The 2015 Algiers Accord brought stability to the north of the country as jihadist violence was on the rise. The military took control of Mali following two coups in 2020 and 2021.

The military rulers of Mali have ended a major peace deal with Tuareg separatist rebels in the north of the country, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said in a televised statement on Thursday.

Maiga said the government "notes the complete impossibility of the deal... and in consequence announces its end, with immediate effect."

Rebels, grouped under the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), had already accused the government in Bamako of "abandonment" of the peace deal in July 2022.

What was the peace deal?

The Algiers Accord was signed in 2015 with support from the UN. It had been considered an essential agreement to maintaining stability in the region that has seen a flare-up of jihadist violence since 2012.

Mali's junta blamed a "change in posture of certain signatory groups" as well as "acts of hostility" from Algeria, the peace deal's main mediator.

The West African country has undergone two coups since 2020, leading to military rule and a fallout with Western powers that had been present in Mali as part of a counterinsurgency operation.

