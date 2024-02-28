  1. Skip to content
Mali bus crash leaves 31 dead, several injured

February 28, 2024

The bus fell off a bridge en route to neighboring Burkina Faso, carrying both locals and foreigners. Road accidents are common in Mali, with roads and vehicles suffering from poor conditions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cxgP
An ambulance is seen in Timbuktu, Mali
Accidents are common in Mali, where many roads and vehicles suffer from poor conditionsImage: Maimouna Moro/AFP/Getty Images

A bus fell off a bridge in southeastern Mali on Tuesday, killing 31 people, the Transport Ministry said.

"The provisional toll is 31 killed on the spot and 10 injured, some of them seriously," the ministry said.

What we know about the crash

The bus was en route to neighboring Burkina Faso when it "overturned," the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

It crashed near the western town of Kenieba around 5 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).

The accident occurred at a bridge crossing the Bagoe River, the ministry said. The victims included Malians and citizens from other West African countries, it added.

This photo taken on February 27, 2024, shows the site of a road accident in Sikasso Region, Mali
The site of the road accident in MaliImage: Xinhua/picture alliance

"The probable cause was the driver's failure to control the vehicle," the ministry said.

Road accidents are common in Mali and West Africa, where many roads and vehicles suffer from poor conditions.

rmt/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)