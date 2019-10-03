 Mali attack kills dozens of soldiers | News | DW | 02.11.2019

News

Mali attack kills dozens of soldiers

A suspected terror attack has killed at least 35 people in Mali. Islamic separatists carry out regular attacks in the region.

Malian troops

Dozens of soldiers were killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Mali on Friday, according to army officials.

The raid on a military post in the the Indelimane area, in the north of the country, is believed to have been conducted by Islamic militants.

Read more: Burkina Faso 'terror attacks' kill at least 29

"The provisional death toll has risen to 35 deaths" the Malian Army confirmed on Facebook, though that figure was expected to rise.

Recurring theme

Attacks of this nature are commonplace in Mali. Last month an attack resulted in the deaths of numerous soldiers at two separate army posts. Islamic separatists were also accused of carrying out that particular onslaught.

French and African military operations, along with the Malian military's efforts, dispersed militants and restored government control in the region. However, rebel activities still occur in some areas, even though a number of peace agreements are in place.

Watch video 03:18

Jihadist: the Malian military cannot win war on terror

jsi/aw (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Burkina Faso threatened with famine caused by terrorism

As the death toll of jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso climbs, the UN and the Red Cross say nearly 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. Half a million people no longer have access to health care. (10.09.2019)  

Communities in Ethiopia's Somali Region face chronic drought linked to climate change

This year the 'belg' rainy season once again failed to bring much needed relief to the drought-striken region. Pastoral communities say they fear for the future of their livelihoods as experts blame climate change. (23.09.2019)  

Somali attacks hit EU military convoy, US base

The Islamic militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for twin attacks on a European military convoy and a US air base. The US military reported no casualties and said it conducted two airstrikes in response. (30.09.2019)  

Burkina Faso: Twin 'terrorist attacks' leave dozens dead

Violence has been growing in Burkina Faso as armed Islamic groups spill over the porous border with Mali. These latest deadly attacks show how one of the world's poorest countries is struggling to contain the problem. (09.09.2019)  

Mali: Dozens killed and missing in attack on army camps

At least 40 people have been killed and 60 more are missing following an attack by extremists on two military camps in Mali, the country's government said. An al-Qaida-linked group is accused of being behind it. (02.10.2019)  

