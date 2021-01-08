 Making Cows more Climate-friendly | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 20.05.2022

Tomorrow Today

Making Cows more Climate-friendly

Methane is at leat 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere, and cows belch and fart out hundreds of litres of the gas each day. Is there a fix for that?

Deutschland Allgäu - Braunvieh Rinder auf der Weide

 

Also on Tomorrow Today:

 

Indien Hitzewelle | Weizen in Jammu

How climate change affects wheat and corn yields

More than half the world's food supply relies on just three types of grain: maize, wheat and rice. But supplies are tight - and not just due to the war in Ukraine. Models show that climate change is affecting harvests - and far more than previously thought.

 

DW Projekt Zukunft - Climate Communication

We need to talk - about climate change

When Jeff Bezos took a joyride into space in 2021, US media dedicated 212 minutes of coverage to it in a single day. By comparison, they spent 267 minutes reporting on climate change - in a whole YEAR! Clearly the media have a long way to go in reporting on the climate crisis.

 

 

