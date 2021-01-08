Making Cows more Climate-friendly

Also on Tomorrow Today:

How climate change affects wheat and corn yields

More than half the world's food supply relies on just three types of grain: maize, wheat and rice. But supplies are tight - and not just due to the war in Ukraine. Models show that climate change is affecting harvests - and far more than previously thought.

We need to talk - about climate change

When Jeff Bezos took a joyride into space in 2021, US media dedicated 212 minutes of coverage to it in a single day. By comparison, they spent 267 minutes reporting on climate change - in a whole YEAR! Clearly the media have a long way to go in reporting on the climate crisis.

