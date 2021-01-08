Making Cows more Climate-friendly

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Methane is at leat 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere, and cows belch and fart out hundreds of litres of the gas each day. Is there a fix for that?
Also on Tomorrow Today:
How climate change affects wheat and corn yields
More than half the world's food supply relies on just three types of grain: maize, wheat and rice. But supplies are tight - and not just due to the war in Ukraine. Models show that climate change is affecting harvests - and far more than previously thought.
We need to talk - about climate change
When Jeff Bezos took a joyride into space in 2021, US media dedicated 212 minutes of coverage to it in a single day. By comparison, they spent 267 minutes reporting on climate change - in a whole YEAR! Clearly the media have a long way to go in reporting on the climate crisis.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 21.05.2022 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 22.05.2022 – 21:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 05:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 07:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 15:30 UTC
MON 23.05.2022 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 24.05.2022 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 23.05.2022 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3