 Magnus Carlsen wins 5th world chess title | News | DW | 10.12.2021

News

Magnus Carlsen wins 5th world chess title

The Norwegian world number 1 defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi in game 11 in Dubai to acquire an unassailable lead, sealing victory with three games to spare.

Jan Nepomniachtchi and Magnus Carlsen compete in Dubai, December 10, 2021.

Carlsen ran away with the match following a grueling 8-hour victory in game 6, with his Russian challenger then blundering his way to three defeats in the next five

Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen retained his classical World Chess Championship title on Friday after defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi in Dubai.

In doing so, he acquired an unassailable 7.5-3.5 lead in the best-of-14-game showdown.

 

More to follow...

msh/jsi (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

