 Maddy - The Model | Highlights | DW | 11.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Maddy - The Model

Madeline Stuart is the world's first supermodel with Down‘s syndrome.

Dokumentation Maddy – Das Supermodel Supermodel mit Downsyndrom

She‘s walked the runways of the hottest Fashion Weeks, has over 350,000 followers on Instagram, and has graced the covers of international fashion magazines.

Dokumentation Maddy – Das Supermodel Supermodel mit Downsyndrom

This documentary accompanies Madeline Stuart, known as "Maddy," as she makes her way through the world of high fashion. Her mother Rosanne never leaves her side, lovingly supporting her daughter as she works to make her dream come true.

Dokumentation Maddy – Das Supermodel Supermodel mit Downsyndrom



We watch Maddy conquer the catwalks of New York, Paris and London, and peek behind the scenes of the fashion shows. On her journey to becoming the world’s first professional supermodel with Down’s syndrome, Maddy challenges perceptions of identity, beauty and disability.



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 24.03.2022 – 01:15 UTC
THU 24.03.2022 – 04:15 UTC
THU 24.03.2022 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 25.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 26.03.2022 – 19:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 27.03.2022 – 02:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


DW Deutsch+

FRI TT.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Advertisement