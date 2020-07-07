Maddy - The Model

She‘s walked the runways of the hottest Fashion Weeks, has over 350,000 followers on Instagram, and has graced the covers of international fashion magazines.

This documentary accompanies Madeline Stuart, known as "Maddy," as she makes her way through the world of high fashion. Her mother Rosanne never leaves her side, lovingly supporting her daughter as she works to make her dream come true.





We watch Maddy conquer the catwalks of New York, Paris and London, and peek behind the scenes of the fashion shows. On her journey to becoming the world’s first professional supermodel with Down’s syndrome, Maddy challenges perceptions of identity, beauty and disability.





