Luis Diaz: ELN guerrillas kidnapped Liverpool star's parents

The soccer star's mother has been rescued already, and now the Colombian government has demanded the ELN guerrilla group immediately release Diaz's father, who is still being held.

The Colombian government said Thursday that the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group was behind the abduction of the parents of Liverpool player Luiz Diaz.

A peace delegation is currently in negotiations to secure the release of the Colombian international's father.

What do we know about the kidnapping?

Diaz’s mother and father were kidnapped by armed men on motorcycles from a gas station in the town of Barrancas on Saturday October 28.

A statement from the government said it was "officially aware" that the kidnapping has been "perpetrated by a unit that belongs to ELN."

Luis Diaz signed for English Premier League club Liverpool in 2022 Image: Rui Vieira/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Otto Patino, who leads the peace delegation, added: "We demand that the ELN releases immediately Mr Luis Manuel Diaz and we say as of now that they are entirely responsible to secure his life and integrity."

Diaz’s mother was rescued just a few hours following the kidnapping, after the police set up roadblocks around the town - which has a population of around 40,000 people and is near the country’s border with Venezuela.

Police have offered a $48,000 (€45,165 approximately) reward for information leading to Diaz’s father’s rescue.

The Liverpool forward was absent from the team’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

km/rt (AFP, AP)