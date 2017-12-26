Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Inspired by the famous Louvre in Paris, the new Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in November 2017.
The palace of art was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. Among the highlights of the Arabic Louvre are works by Henri Matisse and Vincent van Gogh, a Greek sphinx, Leonardo's portrait of an unknown woman and a work by Ai Weiwei.
A painting of Christ by da Vinci sold at auction for $450 million is headed to the newly opened Louvre Abu Dhabi, the museum has said. A US newspaper reported it has found the mystery buyer of the "Salvator Mundi."