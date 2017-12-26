Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Inspired by the famous Louvre in Paris, the new Louvre Abu Dhabi opened in November 2017.

The palace of art was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel. Among the highlights of the Arabic Louvre are works by Henri Matisse and Vincent van Gogh, a Greek sphinx, Leonardo's portrait of an unknown woman and a work by Ai Weiwei.