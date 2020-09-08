Loud and Proud: Pop & Rock with Attitude

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Arts.21 meets musicians with attitude. From Alyona Alyona to Zoe Wees and Rammstein, they’re not afraid to take stand – be it against the war in Ukraine, social marginalization or distorted ideals of beauty.
Neue Deutsche Härte: Rammstein
Rammstein is Germany's biggest rock export, tough, loud and provocative. Ahead of the release of a new album, Arts 21 take a closer look at the legendary band that formed in 1994, and gets to grips with its shock rock aesthetics and lyrics.
Proud Ukrainian Pop: Alyona Alyona
Before the war in Ukraine, Alyona Alyona rapped about self-love and feminism, and became an international pop icon. This former kindergarten teacher is now using social media to raise awareness of the war in her homeland.
Defiant Russian Hip Hop: Oxxxymiron
Oxxxymiron, aka Miron Yanovich Fyodorov, is one of Russia's best-known hip hop artists. He canceled his tour of Russia to protest of Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine, and is calling on Russians and Ukrainians to stand together for peace.
Performer and Photographer: Bryan Adams
As a singer, songwriter and composer, Bryan Adams is world famous. But the Canadian pop star has also made a name for himself as a photographer. His subjects include showbiz stars, but also homeless people and war veterans.
Music as Therapy: Zoe Wees
German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees began her career with deeply personal songs about growing up with epilepsy and distorted ideals of beauty. These days she’s hailed as a child prodigy and a role model.
