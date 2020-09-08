 Loud and Proud: Pop & Rock with Attitude | Arts.21 - The Culture Magazine | DW | 21.04.2022

Arts.21

Loud and Proud: Pop & Rock with Attitude

Arts.21 meets musicians with attitude. From Alyona Alyona to Zoe Wees and Rammstein, they’re not afraid to take stand – be it against the war in Ukraine, social marginalization or distorted ideals of beauty.

Deutschland Berlin Eröffnung des Festivals Pop-Kultur

Rammstein Band

Neue Deutsche Härte: Rammstein

Rammstein is Germany's biggest rock export, tough, loud and provocative. Ahead of the release of a new album, Arts 21 take a closer look at the legendary band that formed in 1994, and gets to grips with its shock rock aesthetics and lyrics.

 

Auftritt Eurosonic festival in Groningen I Alyona Alyona

Proud Ukrainian Pop: Alyona Alyona

Before the war in Ukraine, Alyona Alyona rapped about self-love and feminism, and became an international pop icon. This former kindergarten teacher is now using social media to raise awareness of the war in her homeland.

 

Deutschland Berlin | Antikriegskonzert russischer Rapper Oxxxymiron

Defiant Russian Hip Hop: Oxxxymiron

Oxxxymiron, aka Miron Yanovich Fyodorov, is one of Russia's best-known hip hop artists.  He canceled his tour of Russia to protest of Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine, and is calling on Russians and Ukrainians to stand together for peace.

 

Bryan Adams | kanadischer Rocksänger

Performer and Photographer: Bryan Adams

As a singer, songwriter and composer, Bryan Adams is world famous. But the Canadian pop star has also made a name for himself as a photographer. His subjects include showbiz stars, but also homeless people and war veterans.

 

Sängerin Zoe Wees in der Elbphilharmonie Hamburg

Music as Therapy: Zoe Wees

German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees began her career with deeply personal songs about growing up with epilepsy and distorted ideals of beauty. These days she’s hailed as a child prodigy and a role model.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 23.04.2022 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 23.04.2022 – 20:30 UTC
SUN 24.04.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 24.04.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 24.04.2022 – 22:30 UTC
MON 25.04.2022 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 26.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 24.04.2022 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 26.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

