London: Shots fired after Ukrainian ambassador's car 'deliberately rammed'

The Ukrainian ambassador's official car was deliberately rammed on Saturday morning as it sat parked in front of the embassy, an embassy statement Saturday afternoon said.

"The police were called immediately, and the suspect's vehicle was blocked up. Nevertheless, despite the police

actions, the attacker hit the ambassador's car again. In response, the police were forced to open fire on the

perpetrator's vehicle," it added.

British media cited witnesses as saying at least 10 shots were fired.

No diplomatic staff were injured in the incident, which took place around 08:30 a.m. local time (0730 UTC) in the British capital's exclusive Holland Park area, but only came to light later in the day.

"The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station. The police are investigating the suspect's identity and motive for the attack," the embassy statement added.

TV footage later showed a silver car slewed across the cordoned-off road with its driver's door open and window

shattered.

London's Metropolitan Police later confirmed the ramming and subsequent shooting in a statement.

"Police were called at approximately 08:30hrs on Saturday, 13 April to reports of a car in collision with a number of parked vehicles near the Ukrainian Embassy in Holland Park. As part of the protective security arrangements for London, armed and unarmed officers were deployed to this incident," the statement said.

"On arrival at the scene, a vehicle was driven at police officers. Police firearms and Taser were discharged, the vehicle was stopped and a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested," it added.

Police said the incident was not being treated as a terror-related.

mm/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

