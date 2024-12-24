  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
ChristmasSyriaGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
EqualityUnited States of America

Living in New York City with a disability

Miodrag Soric
December 24, 2024

New Yorker Milagros Franco has had a disability since birth. She works for an NGO in Brooklyn that supports people with disabilities. Her journey to work is a daily challenge. We find out what hurdles she faces every day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oQrC

Living in New York City with a disability

 

New York City is one of the most expensive cities worldwide. People living here don't always have it easy. Like Milagros Franco. A New Yorker born and bred. She has been disabled since birth. After studying in NYC, she got a job working for an NGO in Brooklyn that supports people with disabilities. She lives on the other side of the East River, in Manhattan. And relies on the subway.

 

By 2055, the New York Subway is supposed to be largely barrier-free

 

Even though the right to travel freely is recognized under US law, only one in three subway stations has an elevator. That poses a problem for Milagros. By 2055 at the latest, the New York Subway is supposed to finally be largely barrier-free. The deadline was reached in a court settlement after NGOs took legal action. In the meantime, little is changing. The city says it lacks the money.

 

Milagros Franco needs a wheelchair because she has cerebral palsy - a condition that affects movement and posture. Both her nervous system and muscle function are impacted.

 

Every journey poses a challenge. And when she goes shopping, she struggles to open the doors of many stores, for example. The New Yorker is now concerned about what the policies of incoming president Donald Trump could mean for people with disabilities. It’s a concern shared by many in the city. If Trump cuts welfare programs, for example, that could affect social housing. People with disabilities depend on getting affordable housing.

 

Will Donald Trump cut healthcare programs?

 

Trump could also cut healthcare programs. That's especially worrying to NGOs that support people with disabilities. Sharon McLennon Weir is a leading activist in this area. She hopes that people with disabilities will still be able to live as independently as possible under the Trump administration.

 

As yet, it's not clear what the next government will prioritize. Still, a lot has been achieved for people with disabilities in New York in recent years. Taxis, for example, now have to be barrier-free. Milagros Franco has no plans to leave New York. The city is her home. And she has purpose too: Through her work, she's helping others with disabilities. And that's one in eleven people in this city of over 8 million.

Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

A tent set up on a street in Los Angeles

LA's lack of affordable housing worsens homelessness

Los Angeles lacks affordable housing. City programs aren't enough, and the number of homeless people is growing daily.
SocietyAugust 16, 202406:28 min
A wild hog with a baby in a swamp

Should we kill invasive species to protect the environment?

Feral hogs are wreaking havoc in Texas. Is shooting invasive species and serving them for dinner the best solution?
Nature and EnvironmentMay 27, 202409:07 min
An aerial view of a trailer park in a forested area

US investors pricing out trailer residents

Some 20 million people in the US live in trailer parks. But investors are raising the rent, putting their homes at risk.
SocietyMay 13, 202406:00 min
Skip next section More on Equality from around the world

More on Equality from around the world

DW meets five LGBTQ+ rights activists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Fighting for LGBTQ+ rights across Asia

DW meets five LGBTQ+ rights activists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Taiwan.
EqualityOctober 4, 202313:54 min
external

Davos: Business pressed to do more for women

Executive Director of the UN's Population Fund: Business has responsibility on women's rights.
EqualityJanuary 18, 202307:31 min
DW Eco India Sendung l Darjeeling Express

London restaurant owner only hires women

The Darjeeling Express empowers women immigrants in London's restaurant industry.
EqualityDecember 23, 202104:34 min
Show more