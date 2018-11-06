 Living in a glass house in Zurich | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 07.11.2018

euromaxx deluxe

Living in a glass house in Zurich

Swiss architect Boris Egli has designed a home for himself and his family near Zurich. It features 58 glass panels. Although no room is larger than 15 square meters, the house still seems open and roomy. 

DW Euromaxx Ambiente Zürich Glashaus (DW)


 

 
       
 

