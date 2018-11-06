Living in a glass house in Zurich

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Swiss architect Boris Egli has designed a home for himself and his family near Zurich. It features 58 glass panels. Although no room is larger than 15 square meters, the house still seems open and roomy.
German architect Peter Neufert aimed to take a stand against the dull and boring housing projects of the 1960s. He came up with radical designs that have really grabbed people's attention to the present day.
A house shaped like a pyramid can be hard to furnish, with all the slanting walls and dead space. Norwegian artist Birte Lohne shows us around her's, and reveals how she's made the most of it.
Peter Weiss has built a beautiful house in a remote and verdant valley in Iceland. The views of the mountains are spectacular.
Film history is replete with disasters and unrealised masterworks that never — or sometimes barely — made it to the big screen. Often unfinished or never shown, here are 10 legendary films that were cursed from day one.
We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project.
Selecting one's favorites among the many artists who have been recorded by the Deutsche Grammophon Company (DG) is nearly an impossible task. We tried it anyway.
Selecting from over four million objects in the Kunsthistorische Museum Vienna's catalog, director Wes Anderson and his partner, illustrator Juman Malouf, have curated a unique, genre- and century-crossing exhibition.
Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze?
