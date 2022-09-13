 Liga F to finally begin after referees strike resolved | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Liga F to finally begin after referees strike resolved

After players were forced to take to the pitch for games they knew would be abandoned last weekend, Spain's new women's league is set to begin. A referees strike that caused the issues has been resolved, for now.

Barcelona players celebrate during last season's Champions League

Barcelona were unable to take to their field for their opening Liga F match of the season

The rebranded Liga F, the Spanish professional Women's Football League (LPFF), will begin this weekend after a referees strike that saw the postponement to last week's opening matchday was resolved.

Ahead of the scheduled start of the season on September 10 and 11, the referees and assistant referees for the five matches had announced they would not take to the field – claiming that they deserved to be viewed with the same professionalism as Liga F's players, coaches and teams.

The officials, who continue to work for the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), came to an agreement on Wednesday evening with the LPFF with the assistance of Spanish Sports Council (CSD).

The agreement signifies a ceasefire in the apparent battle for control of the league between the two organizations. DW contacted the LPFF and RFEF but neither responded.

Pay increase

Liga F has agreed to increase match fees for referees from €300 to €1,666 and for assistant referees from €166 to €1,066 – far below the €21,000 per match the LPFF has originally asked for.

Confirming the agreement, the LPFF put out a statement strongly condemning the boycotting of last week's games.

"Liga F informs that the refereeing collective have finally accepted the proposal put forward by this league," the LPFF said. 

US Soccer signs equal pay contract for men and women

"The professional women's football competition will resume next weekend after the shameful episode on matchday one, which never have been allowed to happen."

Although the strike had been announced last Thursday, ahead of the weekend's matches, the LPFF's assumption the games would go ahead left many clubs travelling signifcant distances only for games to be canceled when they arrived.

Barcelona, and world-record signing Keira Walsh, travelled 671 km to Levante – with both sets of players walking out on to the field before the match was eventually postponed when the officials failed to appear. 

Sky high demands

Referring to the initial match fee request by the officials of €21,000 per match, which would have cost €5 million for one season, the LPFF continued: "That is 70% of the audio-visual (TV rights) income generated by the competition.

"Faced with this position, far removed from the reality of women's football and the socioeconomic context the country is going through, Liga F has always been firm in its defence of a project that is sustainable.

"The union and solidarity of the clubs, players, coaches, fans and public opinion has led the refereeing collective to come to its senses."

Additionally, the RFEF confirmed the CSD would contribute €350,000 a year to a retirement fund, accessible at the end of the officials' professional careers, for the next three years. 

km/mp (AFP/DPA)

Scholz wants equal pay for national football teams

Related content

August 18, 2022, Turin, United Kingdom: Turin, Italy, 18th August 2022. Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir of Juventus during the UEFA Womens Champions League match at Juventus Training Centre, Turin. (Credit Image: © Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

Italy and Spain waking up to women's football 13.09.2022

The Italian and Spanish leagues have lagged behind others in western Europe, until very recently. Italy's top flight is now professionalized while Spain are breaking records. But a referees' strike is a black cloud.

A landmark equal pay agreement has been signed by the US men's and women's football teams.

US Soccer signs equal pay contract for men and women 07.09.2022

A landmark equal pay agreement has been signed by the US men's and women's football teams ending a long and sometimes acrimonious fight. Despite winning four World Cups and multiple Olympic gold medals, the US women have lagged the men in pay.

Germany v Austria Women 21 July 2022, London - UEFA Womens EUROs - Quarter-Finals - Germany v Austria - Germany honour a minutes silence for Use Seeler - Photo: Charlotte Wilson / Offside. London UK *** Deutschland gegen ÷sterreich Frauen 21. Juli 2022, London UEFA Womens EUROs Viertelfinale Deutschland gegen ÷sterreich Deutschland legt eine Schweigeminute f¸r Use Seeler ein Foto Charlotte Wilson Offside London UK PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCharlottexWilsonx/xOffsidexOffside

Euro 2022: Sexism in women's football still rife 22.07.2022

The volume of discriminatory social media posts, particularly of a sexist nature, has risen during the Women's European Championship, according to research in Germany. But the problem goes deeper than social media.