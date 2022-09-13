Liga F to finally begin after referees strike resolved

The rebranded Liga F, the Spanish professional Women's Football League (LPFF), will begin this weekend after a referees strike that saw the postponement to last week's opening matchday was resolved.

Ahead of the scheduled start of the season on September 10 and 11, the referees and assistant referees for the five matches had announced they would not take to the field – claiming that they deserved to be viewed with the same professionalism as Liga F's players, coaches and teams.

The officials, who continue to work for the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), came to an agreement on Wednesday evening with the LPFF with the assistance of Spanish Sports Council (CSD).

The agreement signifies a ceasefire in the apparent battle for control of the league between the two organizations. DW contacted the LPFF and RFEF but neither responded.

Pay increase

Liga F has agreed to increase match fees for referees from €300 to €1,666 and for assistant referees from €166 to €1,066 – far below the €21,000 per match the LPFF has originally asked for.

Confirming the agreement, the LPFF put out a statement strongly condemning the boycotting of last week's games.

"Liga F informs that the refereeing collective have finally accepted the proposal put forward by this league," the LPFF said.

US Soccer signs equal pay contract for men and women

"The professional women's football competition will resume next weekend after the shameful episode on matchday one, which never have been allowed to happen."

Although the strike had been announced last Thursday, ahead of the weekend's matches, the LPFF's assumption the games would go ahead left many clubs travelling signifcant distances only for games to be canceled when they arrived.

Barcelona, and world-record signing Keira Walsh, travelled 671 km to Levante – with both sets of players walking out on to the field before the match was eventually postponed when the officials failed to appear.

Sky high demands

Referring to the initial match fee request by the officials of €21,000 per match, which would have cost €5 million for one season, the LPFF continued: "That is 70% of the audio-visual (TV rights) income generated by the competition.

"Faced with this position, far removed from the reality of women's football and the socioeconomic context the country is going through, Liga F has always been firm in its defence of a project that is sustainable.

"The union and solidarity of the clubs, players, coaches, fans and public opinion has led the refereeing collective to come to its senses."

Additionally, the RFEF confirmed the CSD would contribute €350,000 a year to a retirement fund, accessible at the end of the officials' professional careers, for the next three years.

km/mp (AFP/DPA)